ISTANBUL Feb 23 Turkey's Is Bank said on Monday
that its activities were in line with the country's banking laws
and dismissed reports that it could face being taken over by its
regulator as "incorrect."
Shares in Is Bank had earlier fallen by more than
3 percent, with analysts saying the decline was the result of a
claim by a whistleblower on Twitter that Turkey's biggest
private bank could face action by the regulator.
The main Istanbul index was up 0.75 percent.
Turkey's banking watchdog did not respond to three requests
from Reuters to comment.
The country's Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci dismissed the
comments about the bank.
"In Turkey the economy cannot be ruled by the comments of
imaginary people. Is Bank is too important to be tarnished by
fantastical comments," Zeybecki told reporters on the sidelines
of a meeting in Istanbul.
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said he had no
information on any action by regulatory bodies.
After the share price fall, Is Bank released a statement to
the Istanbul stock exchange saying that its activities were in
compliance with banking laws and called reports about its
activities "incorrect."
The whistleblower, who tweets under the pseudonym Fuat Avni,
said on Saturday that President Tayyip Erdogan had ordered
Turkey's banking watchdog to take over Is Bank, much as it did
to Bank Asya this month.
Bank Asya has been caught in a public feud between Erdogan
and U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, whose
sympathisers founded the bank.
Reuters was unable to reach Fuat Avni.
"There is an anonymous rumour about Is Bank on Twitter,"
said one banking analyst, who declined to be identified. "One of
the allies of Gulen said the regulator may seize Is Bank," he
said, referring to Fuat Avni.
Aydin Ayaydin, a former competition board chief and member
of parliament for the opposition Republican People's Party,
which owns 28 percent of the bank, according to Reuters data,
told Reuters: "Speculative stories like this about Is Bank harm
both the bank and the Turkish economy."
Investors in Turkey have already been unnerved in the past
few months by government criticism of the central bank's
interest rate policy and growing concern about weakening
judicial independence, as well as by the troubles of Bank Asya.
"Against this backdrop of growing uncertainty, the markets
have taken these rumours more seriously," UBS strategist Manik
Narain in London said.
The Twitter account of Fuat Avni is widely watched in
Turkey. It has correctly predicted some government moves, such
as raids on Gulenist media outlets.
Is Bank shares fell 3.2 percent in early trading before
recovering some ground. The shares closed down 2.14 percent at
6.39 lira, while the main index closed up 0.94 percent.
The lira weakened to 2.4726 against the dollar
from 2.4612 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year government bond
yield rose to 7.96 percent from 7.88.
