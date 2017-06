ISTANBUL, April 30 Turkish lender Isbank will hire Standard Chartered as the coordinator bank to refinance a $1.2 billion syndicated loan in May, bankers told Reuters on Monday.

The sources close to the deal, who declined to be named, said about 20 international banks, which participated in last year's syndicated loan deal, were also expected to be in the consortia. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Erica Billingham)