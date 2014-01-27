* Latest move to make benchmarks more difficult to
manipulate
* ISDA will complete move to transactions by 2015
* ICAP will no longer collect data for dollar ISDAfix
By Huw Jones and Clare Hutchison
LONDON, Jan 27 A benchmark used in the $630
trillion market for swaps will be based on actual market
transactions rather than quotes from banks this year in an
effort to make it less vulnerable to rigging and to comply with
new global transparency rules.
The blueprint from the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association (ISDA) is the latest response to intense regulatory
pressure being exerted on the financial industry to restore
trust after rigging scandals.
The global derivatives trade body is changing how its
ISDAfix index is compiled following a U.S. and UK investigation
into the process.
The ISDAfix is widely used by corporations and governments
to fine tune their borrowing costs and can affect a range of
products from pension annuities to real estate investments.
A number of benchmarks have come under scrutiny after
several banks and interdealer broker ICAP were fined for
rigging the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor. Probes into
foreign exchange benchmarks are continuing.
ISDA announced on Monday a two-stage approach to moving from
a benchmark based on quotes from banks to live prices from third
party electronic trading platforms by the start of 2015.
The shift follows new standards from a global group of
securities regulators, the International Organization of
Securities Commissions (IOSCO), that state benchmarks should be
based on actual transactions rather than estimates from banks,
which regulators consider more vulnerable to manipulation.
ISDA said the first phase will be completed in the first
quarter of this year and includes culling some of the less
liquid ISDAfix currencies, mirroring a step already taken for
some Libor benchmarks.
Quotes submitted by banks will have to be "executable bid
and offer rates" falling within certain contract sizes to ensure
consistency.
PHASE TWO
The second phase, which involves moving from bank submitted
quotes to using only live prices from trading platforms, starts
in the second quarter of this year for euro swaps, with U.S.
dollar and sterling swaps to follow by early 2015.
Prices will be drawn from a new breed of platforms - swaps
execution facilities, or SEFs, in the United States and
organised trading facilities, or OTFs, in the European Union -
and existing interdealer platforms such as ICAP.
From Monday, ICAP will no longer be the collection agent for
the ISDAfix U.S. dollar rates, with this task handed to Thomson
Reuters, which is already the agent for all non-U.S.
dollar ISDAfix rates.
"We appreciate ISDA's interest in having a consistent
polling process across each of the relevant currencies and
fixings," ICAP said in a statement.
"As swap market structures evolve, we remain committed to
participating in the development and administration of benchmark
processes where we can add value to market functioning and
transparency," it added.
Thomson Reuters confirmed it has taken over the collection
of U.S. dollar ISDAfix contributions.
"Thomson Reuters and ISDA will work together with all
parties during this period of transition," it said in a
statement.
Regulators want all major benchmarks to have an independent
administrator.
ICE will become the administrator for Libor from
next month, stripping a UK banking trade body of this role, and
ISDA is considering whether ISDAfix should also have its own
independent administrator.