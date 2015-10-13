SYDNEY Oct 13 iSelect Ltd, the
Australian operator of an insurance comparison website, said on
Tuesday that it received a takeover approach from an unnamed
"well-credentialed international private equity firm", sending
its shares more than 8 percent higher.
The approach underscores the rush of offshore interest in
Australian firms as a tumbling share market and a weaker
currency send valuations lower, while low borrowing rates make
it easier for purchasers to raise capital.
In a statement, iSelect said it received the indicative,
non-binding buyout proposal without disclosing the price or
identifying the possible buyer. It said it considered it in
shareholders' interests to allow the suitor a "preliminary level
of due diligence information".
iSelect shares closed 8.5 percent higher at A$1.66,
outperforming a 0.6 percent drop in the benchmark index and
below their A$1.85 issue price when the company was listed by
U.S. private equity firm Spectrum Equity in 2013. The rise gave
the company a market capitalisation of A$434 million ($318
million).
The company said it hired investment banks Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley to advise on the takeover approach.
($1 = 1.3663 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Miral Fahmy)