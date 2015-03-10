* Cost for two flagship ETFs now 7 pence/100 stg invested
* Market could go as low as 3 pence - Hargreaves Lansdown
* Adds emerging market, niche fund fees likely to fall next
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, March 10 BlackRock, the world's
largest asset manager, has slashed the cost of investing in
Britain's oldest FTSE 100 exchange-traded fund,
ratcheting up the pressure on rival providers such as Vanguard.
Demand for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has surged in recent
years as a result of often anaemic returns from more actively
managed funds.
BlackRock said on Tuesday that it would now charge 7 pence a
year per 100 pounds invested in its ETF that pays out dividend
income, down from 40 pence previously, to make it the cheapest
such tracker on the market. Both Vanguard and Deutsche Bank
charge 9 pence, it said.
"It really doesn't leave much more room to fall, but I don't
think the price war has ended," said Adam Laird, head of ETFs at
fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown. "In the U.S., you can get
mainstream ETFs with fees as low as 0.03 percent."
However, he said he expected rival providers to wait and see
if clients switched their money before responding.
The iShares FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (Dist) fund was the
first ETF to launch on the London Stock Exchange in 2000 and
currently holds 3.8 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) of assets
under management.
BlackRock, which has more than $1 trillion of assets under
management globally, said it would also cut to the same level
the cost of its FTSE 100 ETF which reinvests dividend income.
ETFs are equity instruments that allow an investor to trade
a range of assets, from a basket of stocks to government debt.
As the fund value tracks the value of its contents, it is
cheaper than an actively managed fund.
"We believe ETFs have an important role to play post the
Retail Distribution Review and want to confirm our commitment to
our clients in this market," said Fergus Slinger, head of UK
sales at iShares.
By introducing the review in 2012, the British regulator
removed an incentive for the country's many independent
financial advisors to funnel retail investor cash to
commission-paying active funds rather than the cheaper ETFs.
Demand for ETFs has grown since, also fuelled by the
government's decision last year to increase the amount of money
investors can save tax-free, and could get another fillip when
new pension investment freedoms go live in April.
"In big markets like the UK FTSE 100, prices have fallen
dramatically," said Hargreaves Lansdown's Laird.
"Where I think we're likely to see the next round of moves,
though, is in some of the niche markets, such as emerging
markets, where fees tend to be higher, at around 0.4 percent and
0.6 percent."
($1 = 0.6620 British Pounds)
