ISTANBUL, March 22 Turkish lender Bank Asya , which offers non-interest banking services that comply with Islamic law, is in talks to sell its majority stake in insurer Isik Sigorta to Germany's Gothaer Insurance Group , three sources close to the process told Reuters.

Bank Asya holds a 65.42 percent stake in Isik Sigorta, according to the Isik Sigorta web site. Other shareholders may also sell their stakes, the sources said.

"Isik Sigorta can be sold as a whole, as a stake sale by other partners could be on the agenda as well," said one of the sources.

Isik Sigorta Chief Executive Officer Recep Kocak declined to comment. Gothaer communications officials were not immediately available to comment.

One of the sources said talks were close to being concluded.

Bank Asya said last month that it was in talks with investors on the sale of Isik Sigorta.

Turkey has become attractive to global insurance firms in the past few years because of its population of 75 million with an average age of 28.

Belgian-based insurance group Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, for example, agreed a partnership with Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding last year, buying a 31 percent stake in its non-life insurer unit Aksigorta for $220 million.

Gothaer Group completed the acquisition of Poland's Polskie Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen (PTU) last year as a part of its strategy to tap growth in eastern European insurance markets.

