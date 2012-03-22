ISTANBUL, March 22 Turkish lender Bank Asya
, which offers non-interest banking services that
comply with Islamic law, is in talks to sell its majority stake
in insurer Isik Sigorta to Germany's Gothaer Insurance Group
, three sources close to the process told Reuters.
Bank Asya holds a 65.42 percent stake in Isik Sigorta,
according to the Isik Sigorta web site. Other shareholders may
also sell their stakes, the sources said.
"Isik Sigorta can be sold as a whole, as a stake sale by
other partners could be on the agenda as well," said one of the
sources.
Isik Sigorta Chief Executive Officer Recep Kocak declined to
comment. Gothaer communications officials were not immediately
available to comment.
One of the sources said talks were close to being concluded.
Bank Asya said last month that it was in talks with
investors on the sale of Isik Sigorta.
Turkey has become attractive to global insurance firms in
the past few years because of its population of 75 million with
an average age of 28.
Belgian-based insurance group Ageas, formerly
known as Fortis, for example, agreed a partnership with Turkish
conglomerate Sabanci Holding last year, buying a 31
percent stake in its non-life insurer unit Aksigorta
for $220 million.
Gothaer Group completed the acquisition of Poland's Polskie
Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen (PTU) last year as a part of its
strategy to tap growth in eastern European insurance markets.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Additional reporting by Seda Sezer
and Asli Kandemir, Writing by Seda Sezer)