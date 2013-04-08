April 8 Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc said
it will form an alliance with Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG
to develop treatments for Huntington's disease, a
genetic brain disorder, based on the U.S. company's technology.
Roche will pay Isis $30 million upfront and up to $362
million in licensing and milestone payments. Isis will also
receive tiered royalties on sales of any commercial drugs that
result from the partnership.
Development will initially focus on Isis's lead drug
candidate that blocks the production of all forms of the
Huntingtin protein, responsible for the disorder.
Huntington's disease results in the progressive loss of both
mental and physical abilities, with symptoms usually appearing
between the ages of 30 and 50.
Isis will be responsible for the discovery and development
of any drug that uses the company's antisense technology, a
mechanism that works by inhibiting a cell's production of the
disease-causing protein.
About 1 in every 10,000 people in the United States suffer
from the disorder, according to Huntington's Disease Society of
America.
Roche has the option to license the drugs from Isis through
the completion of the first early stage trial.
The companies will also collaborate on the development of a
drug utilizing Roche's "brain shuttle" program, which seeks to
improve penetration of antisense drugs.
"We believe our mature antisense drug discovery platform is
a perfect fit for Roche's neuroscience franchise, and we
anticipate a fruitful collaboration to advance our pre-clinical
compounds," Frank Bennett, senior vice president of research at
Isis, said in a statement.
Isis shares were up 1 percent at $17.58 in morning trade on
the Nasdaq on Monday.