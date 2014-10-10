(Corrects to remove word "embargo" from headline)
By Deena Beasley
Oct 10 Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc has
begun enrolling infants in a pivotal Phase 3 trial of
ISIS-SMNrx, an experimental treatment for spinal muscular
atrophy, and it said ongoing mid-stage studies show that the
drug increases muscle function in infants and children with the
disease.
SMA is a rare, genetic disease that causes severe muscle
atrophy and weakness in newborns and children. SMNrx is an
"antisense" drug designed to interfere at the genetic level to
regulate formation of disease-causing proteins.
Isis has a development agreement with Biogen Idec Inc
, which has the option to license the SMA drug.
Without treatment, infants with SMA lived ventilator free
for a median of 10.5 months, and fewer than 20 percent were
alive after 18 months, according to a retrospective study
conducted by Dr Richard Finkel, chief of the pediatric neurology
division at Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando, Florida, and
a lead investigator on the Isis trials.
As of Sept. 2, a Phase 2 study of SMNrx showed a median,
ventilator-free age of 16.3 months for infants initially treated
with a 6 mg dose of the drug, and 11.6 months for infants given
a 12 mg dose. Babies in the second group began treatment five
months after the first, lower-dose group.
Data presented on Friday at the International World Muscle
Society Congress in Berlin also show that the drug is increasing
the muscle function of infants in the study, works best at the
higher dose and is boosting levels of a key protein that is
missing in SMA patients, Finkel said.
As of early September, three infants in the mid-stage study
had died from respiratory infections and one was placed on
permanent ventilation.
Finkel said investigators now have information from
autopsies showing that the drug is able to distribute through
the entire spinal cord and up into the brain.
"It seems to be doing the job that it is intended to do -
alter the splicing of messenger RNA to allow for a more correct
set of instructions to be produced inside the nerve cells," he
said.
Isis is currently enrolling infants with SMA in a Phase 3
study and plans to initiate a second Phase 3 study in children
with SMA later this year.
"One of the encouraging things for me is the longer these
infants are treated with SMNrx the better the effect seems to
be," said Dr Stanley Crooke, chief executive officer at Isis.
"We were hoping that in healthier kids we would slow the disease
... but we are seeing significant improvements in muscle
strength."
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)