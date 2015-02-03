Twitter, NFL sign multi-year deal for live show
May 11 Twitter Inc said on Thursday it signed a multi-year deal with the U.S. National Football League to live-stream pre-game coverage as well as a 30-minute show on the microblogging website.
Feb 3 Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental diabetes drug was effective in reducing the body weight and blood sugar of patients with type 2 diabetes.
The drug was being tested against a placebo in a mid-stage study comprising 92 patients with type 2 diabetes and uncontrolled blood sugar despite treatment. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 11 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Thursday it was delaying taking delivery of 10 wide-body A350-900 jets made by Airbus SE, putting a question mark over their demand, even as the no. 2 U.S. airline placed a fresh order for 30 smaller A321-200s.