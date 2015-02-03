(Adds detail, shares)

Feb 3 Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental diabetes drug was effective in reducing the body weight and blood sugar in patients with type 2 diabetes.

The drug, ISIS-PTP1B, was tested against a placebo in a mid-stage study comprising 92 type 2 diabetes patients with uncontrolled blood sugar, despite treatment.

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition which occurs when the body does not use insulin properly and afflicts up to 95 percent of the roughly 29 million diabetics in the United States.

ISIS-PTP1B is being developed using Isis's so-called antisense technology, which helps a compound bind to a specific gene to interrupt the body's production of disease-causing proteins.

The drug inhibits the protein tyrosine phosphatase-1B, or PTP-1B, which acts as a negative regulator of insulin.

The treatment is aimed at allowing patients to effectively use insulin and treating those beginning to fail oral therapies, extending the time they have before becoming reliant on insulin.

In patients treated with ISIS-PTP1B, a mean reduction in glycated hemoglobin of 0.7 percentage points was achieved at 36 weeks, compared to a average fall of 0.2 percentage points for placebo-treated patients, Isis said on Tuesday.

Glycated hemoglobin, also known as HbA1c, is used to measure how well diabetes is being controlled.

The company expects the drug will be used by physicians in conjunction with most other commonly used diabetes drugs, including insulin, GLP-1 agonists and more traditional drugs such as metformin.

The biotechnology company's armory consists of 33 other drugs in development to treat a plethora of diseases. It's cholesterol drug, Kynamro, is sold by partner Genzyme Corp, a unit of French drugmaker Sanofi SA.

Carlsbad, California-based Isis's shares were marginally higher at $69 before the bell on Tuesday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)