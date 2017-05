LJUBLJANA Slovenia is likely to offer weapons and military instructors to the US-led coalition against the Islamic State (ISIS), the national Radio Slovenia said on Wednesday, citing unofficial sources.

It said Slovenian military instructors are likely to train Kurdish soldiers in the Iraqi city of Erbil, adding the government is due to approve the plan later on Wednesday.

Slovenia's Defence Ministry gave no immediate comment.

EU and euro zone member Slovenia has so far not participated in actions against ISIS.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Kim Coghill)