BRIEF-Chilean retailer Cencosud says to end ADR listing
* Chilean retailer cencosud says to end ADR listing Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rosalba O'Brien)
Dec 10 Iskozh :
* Says has appointed Liana Kirshina as new general director as of Dec. 11
* Says has dismissed Timur Nagimov from the post of general director as of Dec. 10 Source text: bit.ly/1yzOdGN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chilean retailer cencosud says to end ADR listing Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rosalba O'Brien)
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - on april 27, 2017, Douglas A. Kessler resigned from his position as president of company