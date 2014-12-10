BRIEF-Chilean retailer Cencosud says to end ADR listing
* Chilean retailer cencosud says to end ADR listing Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rosalba O'Brien)
Dec 10 Iskozh OAO
* Says on Dec. 10 will hold board meeting to consider dismissal of Timur Nagimov from general director post
* Says proposes to appoint Liana Kirshina as new general director Source text: bit.ly/1BycVgN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - on april 27, 2017, Douglas A. Kessler resigned from his position as president of company