Sept 2 Financial products based on renewable
energy and sustainable agriculture are emerging in Islamic
finance as asset managers seek a crossover opportunity between
ethical and sharia-compliant investing.
Islamic finance follows religious principles which forbid
involvement in activities such as gambling, tobacco and alcohol,
but the industry has only recently begun to stress themes of
wider social responsibility, such as protecting the environment.
Last week, Malaysia announced guidelines for issuance of
socially responsible sukuk (Islamic bonds), aimed at helping
firms raise money for projects ranging from renewable energy to
affordable housing.
In April the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, a government
planning body, and the World Bank signed an agreement to develop
funding for the emirate's green investment programme, including
"green" Islamic bonds. Dubai aims to derive 5 percent of its
energy from sustainable sources and retrofit buildings to reduce
energy consumption.
Meanwhile, firms in Britain, Canada and Hong Kong are
offering sharia-compliant investments in sustainable farming
ventures, which may attract money from Islamic investors in the
Gulf and southeast Asia as well as from local investors.
The reasoning is that green investment products can tap a
wider range of demand if they are made sharia-compliant to
appeal to Muslims. At the same time, non-Muslims who might
normally shy away from Islamic investments - because of concerns
about pricing, complexity and lack of familiarity - may embrace
them if they are green.
DISTRIBUTION
It is not yet clear how much success these efforts will
have. In past years, Islamic mutual funds made forays into the
market for socially responsible investments, but those efforts
have struggled, partly because of limited distribution channels.
Fund houses from the Gulf and southeast Asia sought to
distribute some of their Islamic funds to European investors
using UCITS, a "common passport" for investment products, but
they have had only mixed success, and a high-volume business has
not developed.
The new crossover products are not mutual funds but
instruments tailored specifically to invest in a certain type of
asset in a specific country or region. They combine Islamic
screens - lists of criteria for sharia compliance - with other
practices required by sustainable investment firms.
In June, Ontario-based AGInvest Properties developed a
sharia-compliant investment product providing ownership of
Canadian farmland, supervised by Bahrain-based advisory firm
Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB).
The venture would buy prime agricultural land which the firm
would manage to ensure sustainability through soil preservation,
crop rotation and selection of farm operators, said Robbie
Duncan, Dubai-based vice president of AGInvest.
The company, which currently manages 70 million Canadian
dollars ($64 million) worth of agricultural land, has begun
marketing its sharia-compliant product to investors in the Gulf.
A Saudi firm has expressed interest in setting up a similar
fund with AGInvest as adviser, said Duncan, without naming the
Saudi firm.
"We have found that three main trends have promoted this
agri-business: the need for a stable ethical investment, an
investment which promotes and aids the betterment of a
community, and the need for food security."
It is the third agriculture-based investment screened by SRB
since December, said Yasser Dahlawi, SRB's chief executive.
"There are only finite amounts of agricultural resources
available to the Islamic investor community," Dahlawi said.
British-based SCS Farmland is offering a sharia-compliant
investment programme for Argentinian farmland, while Hong-Kong
based Treedom Group is offering Islamic investors an agarwood
venture.
Success for all of these ventures is by no means guaranteed,
and it is too early to say whether this form of crossover
investing will have more success than the Islamic mutual funds
previously marketed in Europe.
One environmentally friendly, sharia-compliant investment
project in Britain failed to go through earlier this year.
British-based Islamic financial advisory firm Simply Sharia
planned to raise 3 million pounds ($5 million) by the end of
June to build a solar energy plant, using tax relief from the
government's Enterprise Investment Scheme to create a wakala
funding structure.
But the project was unable to reach its funding target by
the deadline, partly because as a sharia-compliant structure it
could not use leverage like conventional financial products,
which limited the returns that could be offered. The project was
too small to be financed with sukuk.
"There was a performance differential between conventional
solar EIS products (target return 1.15 pounds per pound
invested) and the sharia-compliant product (target return of
1.10 pounds per pound invested)," said Anas Hassan, managing
director of business finance at Simply Sharia.
"This differential was mainly due to the high level of debt
in the structure of the conventional product, whereas the
sharia-compliant version was a pure equity play."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)