* Islamic economy drive announced in 2013
* Having impact via publicity campaign, capital market
activity
* Islamic assets growing faster than conventional
* So conventional banks pouring into sector through windows
* Increases competition, may saturate market
By Bernardo Vizcaino and Tom Arnold
SYDNEY/DUBAI, April 16 Dubai's drive to develop
its Islamic finance sector is fuelling growth of
sharia-compliant banking but the benefits are unevenly
distributed, with some lenders struggling to compete against
burgeoning competition.
In 2013, Dubai's government announced plans to turn the
emirate into a centre for an "Islamic economy" with
sharia-compliant businesses ranging from banking to asset
management, trade, food preparation and certification, fashion,
education and tourism.
This looked like good news for Islamic banks in the United
Arab Emirates, and over the past 18 months, some have appeared
to benefit. But others have not, underlining the sometimes
unpredictable consequences of government efforts to develop
Islamic finance in the Gulf.
Tirad Mahmoud, chief executive of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
, said conventional banks had moved strongly into
Islamic banking through sharia-compliant "windows" - departments
which offer Islamic services while segregating their funds from
the bank's conventional operations.
"Lately, conventional banks have become much more aggressive
in the Islamic banking space, which makes our business equally
sensitive to competitive pressures," he told Reuters.
POLICIES
Several initiatives announced by Dubai could have a big
impact on the Islamic banking sector but have not yet
materialised.
One such initiative is a central sharia board of Islamic
scholars that would oversee the sector, potentially
standardising banks' products and reducing uncertainty over
their religious permissibility. This could reduce costs for
banks and increase the confidence of customers.
Another project still in the planning stage is the world's
first fully sharia-compliant export-import bank, which could
spur the growth of Islamic trade financing.
But Dubai's drive does appear to be having an impact in at
least two areas. An aggressive publicity campaign seems to have
pushed more consumers and companies to favour Islamic banking
products, or to at least become more open to them.
Assets in the UAE's Islamic banking sector expanded 11.4
percent last year to $127 billion in 2014, and could reach $263
billion by 2019, consultancy EY estimates. It said Islamic
assets accounted for about a fifth of the country's total
banking assets, which according to central bank data grew 10.6
percent in 2014.
The second way in which Dubai's Islamic economy drive is
benefiting banks is an increased emphasis on sharia-compliant
financing - bond issues and loans - by the Dubai government and
big companies related to it.
For example Dubai's Noor Bank, whose owners include state
funds Investment Corporation of Dubai and Dubai Holding, is
launching roadshows for a debut sukuk issue. Lead managers from
the UAE include three full-fledged Islamic banks - Al Hilal
Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and Sharjah Islamic Bank
- plus Emirates NBD, a top conventional bank.
Such deals create more capital markets business for Islamic
banks and increase the supply of sukuk which they can use to
manage their liquidity, potentially aiding their bottom lines.
The UAE central bank took an important step towards
improving Islamic banks' liquidity last month, making it easier
for them to access its special lending facility by expanding the
range of collateral they can use.
BANKS
Some of the UAE's six full Islamic banks are clearly
benefiting. Historically, a lack of scale has made them less
profitable than conventional banks, but for some the gap is
shrinking. Noor Bank reported a record net profit of 678.1
million dirhams ($184.6 million) for 2014, a 166 percent leap
from 2013.
Last year, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank bought the UAE retail
operations of Barclays in a $177 million deal.
Other Islamic lenders are not faring so well, however. Al
Hilal posted just 2.1 percent growth in total income in the
first half of 2014, with a 15.5 percent drop in the second
quarter, its latest financials show. The lender did not respond
to a request for comment.
One risk in Dubai's drive is that it whips up so much
enthusiasm for Islamic banking, causing so many conventional
institutions to pour into the sector, that competition starts to
hurt profit margins and the market quickly becomes saturated.
Last year, Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank opened
five Islamic banking branches and saw its Islamic deposits
triple.
In October, National Bank of Fujairah launched an
Islamic retail banking business; it plans to expand into the
wholesale segment this year, said chief executive Vince Cook.
"Overall, we should expect NBF Islamic to keep pace with the
bank's overall growth targets once it has settled, which puts
its growth rate at around 20 percent per annum," Cook said.
NBF hopes its Islamic banking segments can grow to represent
as much as a quarter of its overall business. Such growth would
be supported by previously unmet demand, Cook said; "we expect
this trend to continue as efforts to grow the Islamic economy
intensify."
Growth in size does not necessarily ensure profits, however.
Dubai's Mashreq said its Islamic business was growing
about 40 percent annually, but its non-interest income shrank
7.7 percent in 2014. Interest income - which is banned by
Islamic finance - grew 26 percent.
Hussain al-Qemzi, chief executive of Noor Bank, said that
although banks were expanding their Islamic windows, not all of
them considered the windows as core to their business.
"In that sense, yes it can be viewed as a defensive strategy
aimed at protecting market share in Muslim majority markets."
