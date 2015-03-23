(Repeats to more subscribers)
By Bernardo Vizcaino
March 23 The Asian Development Bank
(ADB) is stepping up efforts to assist member countries
to use Islamic finance in areas such as infrastructure
financing, ranging from technical assistance to providing credit
guarantees, an ADB official said.
The Manila-based development lender sees Islamic finance, a
sector which now holds systemic importance in countries such as
Pakistan and Bangladesh, as complementing its objectives to
boost financial inclusion and promote financial stability.
Sharia-compliant instruments such as sukuk, or Islamic
bonds, have gained prominence as funding tools for a wide range
of countries over the last year, a trend which the ADB is keen
to extend to several of its 67 member countries.
"Sukuk issuances by Hong Kong and the UK have allowed our
member countries to look at sukuk in a very different way," said
Ashraf Mohammed, Assistant General Counsel and Practice Leader
of Islamic Finance at the ADB.
ADB had considered making an issuance of its own, but the
focus is now on supporting member states' use of sukuk for their
public debt financing, mirroring a move by the G20 which placed
sukuk in its annual agenda last month.
"ADB is currently providing technical assistance to a number
of member countries in this area (sukuk for debt financing) and
we could see developments in the next few months."
ADB is also preparing a $2 million technical assistance (TA)
programme to help five central and west Asian countries to
develop their regulatory framework and strengthen their ability
to deal with Islamic finance supervision.
The programme is exclusively focused on Islamic finance and
could be approved in September, Mohammed said.
"The TA will also address financial literacy, specifically
Islamic finance literacy. There is a focus on legal aspects and
regulations, but we also have to look at consumer awareness."
AAA-rated ADB is also considering partial guarantees to
boost the credit rating of sukuk from sovereign issuers, which
would help ensure better pricing, he added.
Such guarantees are gaining traction in Islamic finance,
with recent deals from Britain's export credit agency and Export
Development Canada.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)