MANAMA, March 3 Cairo-based African
Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has signed an
agreement with the private sector arm of the Islamic Development
Bank to explore sharia-compliant financing and
investment opportunities on the continent.
African markets are gradually opening to Islamic finance,
buoyed by governments' debut sales of sovereign sukuk and
legislative efforts to make the sector more attractive for
companies across the region.
Afreximbank, which was founded by African governments and
other investors in 1993 and focuses on trade finance, will seek
to participate in syndicated transactions and investment funds
alongside the Jeddah-based Islamic Corporation for the
Development of the Private Sector (ICD).
The agreement will also allow cooperation in structuring
capital market deals including Islamic bonds, the institutions
said in a joint statement.
The Ivory Coast and Niger are exploring the possibility of
debut sukuk issues, after Senegal and South Africa tapped the
market for the first time last year.
