Dec 9 The Bank of England has joined the Islamic
Financial Services Board (IFSB), one of the main
standard-setting bodies for Islamic finance, the second Western
regulator to do so after Luxembourg.
The BoE joins as an associate member, the 65th regulatory
body to join the Kuala Lumpur-based body, bringing total
membership to 189, the IFSB said in a statement.
Britain's government has been keen to make London a centre
for Islamic finance. In June of last year it became the first
Western country to issue Islamic bonds (sukuk).
The move comes at a key time for Britain's domestic Islamic
banks, as the BoE works to grow the number of sharia-compliant
assets they can use in their liquidity buffers, with progress
expected by the turn of the year.
Currently, sukuk issued by the AAA-rated Islamic Development
Bank are the only assets that meet the BoE's criteria for use in
the liquidity buffers of the 22 Islamic financial institutions
operating in Britain.
The BoE could expand this by allowing use of sukuk issued by
sovereigns with lower credit ratings and other non-financial
issuers, according to a consultation paper released last year.
Islamic finance follows religious principles such as bans on
interest and pure monetary speculation, limiting the range of
financial tools that banks can use to manage short-term funding
needs.
The IFSB has also admitted the central bank of Kyrgyzstan
and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan as
oberver members.
The central bank of Kazakhstan has also been upgraded to a
full member, becoming the 23rd member of the IFSB Council, its
highest governing body.
