May 20 Tajik lender Bonki Rushdi Tojikiston (BRT) will convert operations to become a full-fledged Islamic bank, after it signed an agreement with a unit of the Islamic Development Bank to advise on the transition.

BRT will become the first Islamic bank in the majority Muslim country of 8 million people which introduced an Islamic banking law last year, the latest former soviet republic to adopt such legislation.

The bank is the latest to engage the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) to develop Islamic finance capabilities, with the project covering areas such as treasury, accounting and legal, a joint statement said.

The lender decided on the conversion in October and the move will be aided by specific Islamic banking rules being drafted by the central bank which are expected to be completed by mid-2015, the statement said.

"This will open the door to numerous other operators identifying the opportunities inherent in the sharia compliant financial system," ICD chief executive Khaled Al-Aboodi was quoted as saying.

In August, the National Bank of Tajikistan said it was working with the IDB to prepare statutory acts to facilitate the implementation of Islamic banking in the country.

Despite strong growth in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, Islamic finance has lagged in other majority-Muslim countries often due to a lack of specific rules in what are often secular regulatory regimes.

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are among several central Asian countries creating a more welcoming framework for the sharia-compliant banking industry, with Russia also studying a draft bill to support the sector.

Last year, the ICD signed an agreement to help develop Islamic leasing businesses in Uzbekistan and it also plans to help Zaman Bank to convert it into Kazakhstan's second full-fledged Islamic bank. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)