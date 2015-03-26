March 26 Egypt's Arab Investment Bank and the
private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank
will launch an Islamic leasing firm in the third quarter, aiming
to provide sharia-compliant financing to small businesses.
Despite strong growth in the Middle East and Southeast Asia,
Islamic finance has lagged in Africa, home to a quarter of the
world's Muslims, with the Islamic banks that are in place slow
to provide long-term financing to the SME sector.
Enmaa Leasing Company, the latest firm set up by the
Jeddah-based Islamic Corporation for the Development of the
Private Sector (ICD) will have authorized capital of 150 million
Egyptian pounds ($20 million), a joint statement said.
In June, the ICD signed separate agreements to help develop
Islamic leasing businesses in Malaysia and Uzbekistan, as well
as extending $5 million in financing to support SME lending in
the former Soviet state.
Arab Investment Bank offers Islamic banking products in two
of its 18 branches and is also planning to expand that range of
products, the lender said.
The ICD is also in discussions with Nigeria and Ivory Coast
to debut sovereign Islamic bonds (sukuk) after Senegal tapped
the market last year; Niger has signed up for a sukuk programme
worth 150 billion CFA francs ($260 million).
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Eric Meijer)