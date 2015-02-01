Feb 1 After a year of landmark deals which are
opening new markets for Islamic finance, the industry is under
fresh pressure to address some of its shortcomings and prove
that it is not just an imitation of conventional finance.
Born in its modern form during the 1970s, Islamic finance
has boomed in the last few years on the back of strong economic
growth in its core markets, the Gulf and southeast Asia.
Over the past 12 months it has shown signs of going global,
as even non-Muslim countries have promoted it in the hope of
luring cash-rich Islamic funds. Britain, Hong Kong and South
Africa issued debut sovereign Islamic bonds; the industry's
worldwide assets are now estimated to total over $2 trillion.
But with this success have come doubts over whether Islamic
finance is living up to all of its principles. After all, it was
launched not merely to make money, but to promote Muslim values
such as equity, risk-sharing and social inclusion.
Those values may sometimes be getting lost as financial
institutions engineer products which obey the letter of Islamic
law - for example, a ban on interest payments - while mimicking
conventional finance in many ways.
Top industry bodies such as the Jeddah-based Islamic
Deveopment Bank, a multilateral lending institution with 56
member countries, are leading calls for Islamic banks to
strengthen their moral foundations and promote real economic
activity instead of monetary speculation.
This will require the sector to go back to the drawing board
and develop genuine Islamic finance products that are not only
profitable but support socioeconomic development, IDB president
Ahmad Mohamed Ali said in a speech in Jakarta in November.
"The potential of Islamic finance is not fully realised and
in practice most financing is concentrated on a few modes."
A survey by consultancy PWC, published last October, found
only 52 percent of Islamic banking customers in the Gulf region
believed their bank lived up to their religious values.
Ashruff Jamal, PWC's global Islamic financial services
leader, said Islamic banks were "at a crossroads" as growth was
slowing and to maintain expansion, they would need to convince
increasingly sophisticated customers that they were different
from conventional banks.
REGULATORS
One area of controversy is the structures which Islamic
banks used for funding. In Asia and parts of the Gulf, for
example, murabaha - a cost-plus-profit deal where one party buys
merchandise for another - is popular. But scholars criticise it
for its resemblance to a conventional loan, with the pricing of
a murabaha contract effectively acting as an interest payment.
Structures with stronger risk- and profit-sharing elements
such as musharaka, a partnership in which two or more parties
agree to provide capital, are rarer.
In some jurisdictions, regulators are moving to change this,
but it remains to be seen whether they can shift entrenched
behaviour among the banks.
In Pakistan, central bank governor Ashraf Wathra warned
Islamic banks last week to develop ways to reward their
customers in line with a rise in the sector's profitability, or
face unspecified regulatory action.
In Malaysia, the government plans to roll out an investment
platform this year to spur wider use of risk-sharing and
equity-based contracts by Islamic banks.
The result of such initiatives could be to push Islamic
banks beyond their longstanding role as credit providers to
become investment intermediaries - a shift that would bring them
closer to the spirit of Islamic finance, some analysts feel.
"Banks will become more of a full-service, asset
manager-type of organisation versus just banking services," said
Khalid Howladar, Moody's global head of Islamic finance.
Also controversial are the "Islamic windows" of banks and
insurers, which let them operate conventional and
sharia-compliant businesses side by side. Funding of the two
sides is supposed to be completely separate, but the arrangement
can lead to doubts.
Although Islamic windows are common, they can make it hard
for Islamic institutions to distinguish themselves from
conventional ones in the eyes of consumers, PWC's Jamal said.
There are signs of a gradual regulatory backlash against the
practice. Qatar banned it in 2011, and when Oman introduced
Islamic banking rules in 2012, it required Islamic windows to
operate out of physically separate branches. In Indonesia, a new
law requires insurers to spin off their Islamic windows by 2024.
SOCIAL IMPACT
It may be harder, though, to ensure Islamic finance lives up
to the principle that it should promote social welfare by giving
needy people better access to funds.
Tens of millions of people in the Muslim world lack bank
accounts because of poverty, poor education and lack of
infrastructure. In theory, Islamic banks could help to change
this by attracting customers who are not served by conventional
banks. But outside a few areas, such as rural Afghanistan, there
is little evidence of them doing this on a large scale.
"At the moment this has been neglected, so there is a void -
this is not in line with Islamic teaching," said Abdul Halim
Ismail, who in 1983 founded Malaysia's Bank Islam, the country's
first full-fledged Islamic lender.
Ismail is prompting the idea of an institution that would
channel charitable funds into projects to help the poor and
needy, with such investments managed by Islamic banks to burnish
their social credentials.
But few Islamic banks - perhaps inevitably, given pressure
from shareholders and financial markets - are embracing the
social dimension and making substantial efforts to offer
products such as sharia-compliant microfinance.
Excluding some efforts in Indonesia and Pakistan, "I fear
there is not much to tell regarding an attempt by bigger Islamic
finance institutions to become active in microfinance," said
Matthias Range, advisor at the German government's international
development agency GIZ, which supports such efforts.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)