KUALA LUMPUR Feb 23 Malaysia's Danajamin
Nasional Bhd, the country's sole specialised credit guarantor,
plans to introduce partial guarantees to encourage a wider range
of issuers in the country's conventional and Islamic bond
markets, its top official said.
Malaysia is home to Asia's third largest bond market and has
the world's biggest market for sukuk, but deals are dominated by
highly rated issuers. Close to 90 percent of all bonds and sukuk
are rated AA or AAA.
Set up in 2009 to help develop the domestic debt market,
Danajamin has provided guarantees for over 7 billion ringgit
($1.92 billion) of issuance, 45 percent of that amount in the
form of sukuk.
The firm is one of a small but growing number of guarantors
worldwide which support sukuk deals.
Danajamin, owned by the finance ministry and Credit
Guarantee Corp Malaysia Bhd, now plans to expand its use of
partial as well as temporary credit guarantees, chief executive
Mohamed Nazri Omar said in an interview.
"If we guarantee every single issuance they'll all be rated
triple A and there will be no diversity. From a developmental
angle, we want to deepen and stretch the market with new
products."
The move comes as Malaysia plans to remove mandatory credit
ratings from 2017, in an effort to reduce issuance costs and
boost market volumes.
REGIONAL MARKET
Danajamin only guarantees ringgit-denominated deals. It has
begun co-guaranteeing deals with banks to spread risks; in
December, it co-guaranteed a project by Berjaya Land Bhd with
OCBC Bank, and another transaction by a unit of developer
Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd with CIMB Islamic and RHB Islamic.
In September, it partnered with the Credit Guarantee and
Investment Facility (CGIF), a trust fund of the Asian
Development Bank, to support regional transactions
including sukuk.
"If we have a client who wants to do part in ringgit and
part rupiah, we'll bring in CGIF," said Nazri.
Current economic conditions in Malaysia have put pressure on
some issuers, but demand for guarantees is strong as many
companies have projects that need long-term financing, he added.
"Irrespective of the domestic demand slowing or not, they
need to get started. They need to start building. Those kinds of
projects need to go ahead."
