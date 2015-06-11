June 11 The private sector arm of the
Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank group received
approval on Thursday to double its capital, as it aims to keep
pace with a growing project pipeline ranging from Africa to
China.
The move will allow the AA-rated Islamic Corporation for the
Development of the Private Sector (ICD) to access the capital
markets and ramp up its economic development efforts across its
52 member countries.
A general assembly of the ICD approved doubling its
authorised capital to $4 billion, while doubling its capital
open for subscription to $2 billion.
Established in 1999, the ICD has a financing portfolio of
approximately $900 million and it aims to expand this to as much
as $4 billion in the next four years, ICD chief executive Khaled
Al-Aboodi said at the meeting held in Mozambique.
Africa is a key area of focus for ICD: Currently 13 percent
of its portfolio is in Africa, with plans to increase this to 30
percent in five years time, Al-Aboodi said.
On Thursday, the ICD signed separate agreements with
Mozambique's Banco Nacional de Investimento and Banque
Commerciale du Chari, the latter to establish the first
dedicated Islamic window in Chad.
Last year, the ICD arranged Senegal's maiden issuance of
sukuk (Islamic bonds), and it plans to help the sovereign return
to the market alongside debut deals from Jordan and Ivory Coast.
The ICD plans to establish a sukuk programme of its own,
helping it raise as much as $1.2 billion in long-term funds
during its current financial year, which started in October.
The ICD is also active in less traditional markets for
Islamic finance, working alongside China's ICBC Leasing and the
China International Contractors Association.
