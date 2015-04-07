April 7 The International Monetary Fund has
endorsed the principles of Islamic finance, saying it could
prove safer than conventional finance, but the multilateral
lender warned Islamic bankers that they must tighten rules and
follow them more consistently.
A report released by the IMF this week showed the lender's
growing interest in Islamic banking, which is expanding in much
of the world. Last October, the IMF launched discussions with an
external advisory group of Islamic finance experts and industry
bodies.
The IMF's report noted that because Islamic banking forbids
pure monetary speculation and stresses that deals should be
based on real economic activity, it could pose less risk than
conventional banking to the stability of financial systems.
This claim has long been made by proponents of Islamic
finance seeking to drum up business; the IMF's endorsement is
likely to add weight to their arguments.
"Islamic finance may...help promote macroeconomic and
financial stability. The principles of risk-sharing and
asset-based financing can help promote better risk management by
both financial institutions and their customers, as well as
discourage credit booms," the IMF said.
However, the industry could fail to achieve its promise -
and even have a destabilising effect - if it does not design its
rules more carefully and implement them more consistently, the
report added.
Christopher Towe, deputy director at the IMF's monetary and
capital markets department, said in a conference call that there
were worrying differences in regulators' handling of Islamic
finance, particularly where the industry was relatively young.
"Our analysis suggests that these standards are not being
applied consistently, and this could either stifle the
development of Islamic finance or encourage its growth in a
manner that creates systemic vulnerabilities."
Towe added: "I think for Islamic finance to achieve the
promise that we see it having, to reduce systemic risk, I think
that the key criteria are that it has to be truly asset-based,
and the requirements for risk-sharing that underly Islamic
finance have to actually be applied in practice and not just in
principle."
Other issues which Islamic finance needs to tackle include a
shortage of tools to manage the short-term funds of Islamic
banks, the limited scope of sharia-compliant financial safety
nets for banks, and the need for greater legal clarity on the
rights of investors, the IMF's report said.
Some of these issues are now being tackled by
standard-setting bodies such as the Bahrain-based Accounting and
Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions
(AAOIFI) and the Malaysia-based Islamic Financial Services Board
(IFSB).
Last week, the IFSB said it had finalised a standard on
"core principles" for use by regulators as well as a guidance
note on liquidity management.
This standard will provide a coherent framework for
regulators to use in handling Islamic finance, said Mohamed
Norat, senior economist at the IMF's monetary and capital
markets department.
One positive sign, he said, is the growing use of
profit-sharing investment accounts by Islamic banks; such
accounts have loss-absorption qualities which help investors
share risk.
In the last two or three years, profit-sharing investment
accounts have gone from around 2 to 3 percent of Islamic banks'
balance sheets to around 15 to 20 percent, and they are
continuing to expand, Norat said.
"So we've seen an element of moving towards a more fully
risk-based Islamic financial system, which is a good sign."
The IMF will continue working in Islamic finance, conducting
research and providing technical assistance to member countries,
Towe said. The lender's spring meetings in Washington next week
will include a seminar on Islamic finance, and it plans a global
conference on the subject in November alongside Kuwaiti
authorities.
The G20 group of nations has included Islamic finance in its
annual agenda for discussion.
