June 2 Islamic finance aims to move into
infrastructure, as governments and bankers plan a new
organisation to handle deals and expand efforts to use sukuk for
projects in majority-Muslim countries.
The asset-backed nature of Islamic finance should in theory
make it ideal to build highway networks, ports and other big
projects. An estimated $800 billion worth of infrastructure
financing will be needed each year in Asia over the next decade,
according to the Asian Development Bank.
But so far, technical, legal and political issues have
mostly confined sharia-compliant infrastructure deals to
mid-sized ones with shorter tenors. Only a handful of project
finance deals have been done.
Governments are now trying to break the impasse. Indonesia,
Turkey and the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank
said last month that they planned to launch an Islamic
infrastructure bank, with Indonesia and Turkey pledging at least
$300 million each.
"We build this first, then we ask others to join," said
Indonesia's Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro.
The IDB is in talks with Chinese officials to study the
potential use of Islamic finance by the Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank (AIIB) which Beijing plans to establish. The IDB
and the AIIB might co-finance projects.
An alliance between the AAIB and the IDB could be a powerful
one - deals in which the Chinese-backed bank was involved might
be seen to have China's foreign exchange reserves and political
clout behind them, drawing fresh investors to Islamic finance.
Mohd Effendi Abdullah, senior vice president of Islamic
markets at AmInvestment Bank, one of Malaysia's top arrangers of
Islamic bonds, said increasing issuance of longer-dated sukuk
was helping to set pricing benchmarks for future infrastructure
deals.
In April, the Malaysian government sold $500 million of
30-year Islamic bonds, the world's first sovereign sukuk with
such a tenor.
If sukuk are to play a bigger role in infrastructure, their
arrangers will need to become comfortable working with longer
tenors. Last year, $114 billion of sukuk were issued globally
but only $24.5 billion had tenors of 10 years or more, according
to Zawya, a Thomson Reuters company. Conventional Asian
infrastructure bonds have tenors of up to 20 years, Abdullah
said.
STRUCTURES
Another frequent obstacle to the use of sukuk for
infrastructure is their complex structures. Some require the
transfer of assets into special purpose vehicles, which can be
problematic for political or legislative reasons when it comes
to large state projects.
"Sovereigns may not be willing to adopt such structures if
they may risk losing control of the asset, or if they do not
have the necessary regulation and legislation allowing them to
do so," Fitch Ratings said in a research note.
When Egypt was debating a bill to allow sovereign sukuk
issues in 2013, there was an uproar over provisions which,
critics said, might allow authorities to abuse their control of
public assets for corrupt purposes, or expose those assets to
seizure by private investors in case of default. The country has
still not issued sukuk.
The industry wants to side-step the need for lengthy
legislative efforts by developing new formats.
"This could be another form of hybrid sukuk, for instance
ijara and wakala," said Bashar Al Natoor, Dubai-based global
head of Islamic finance at Fitch. "Istisna has not been used
extensively but it is something that could also be explored."
Ijara, favoured by many sovereign issuers, is a common
arrangement in which an asset is leased out; in wakala, one
party acts as an agent managing assets for another. Istisna is a
deferred-delivery contract for which payments can be made in
instalments.
Much will depend on whether issuers choose structures that
are asset-backed - in which an outright sale of an asset takes
place - or merely asset-based. Once the market reaches a
consensus on which style is preferred, designing infrastructure
sukuk deals will become easier, Natoor said.
"This would help determine if the sukuk is based on the
creditworthiness of the obligor or on the actual performance of
the project, which would be more like structured finance."
Abdullah at AmInvestment Bank said the long-term liabilities
of Islamic pension funds and insurers were growing, partly
because of longer life expectancy, which made them more disposed
to consider getting involved in infrastructure projects.
"Infrastructure projects, once completed, typically benefit
from long-term concession agreements that usually offer stable
and predictable cash flow, which are features that typically
buy-and-hold Islamic investors tend to favour."
Sukuk are likely to be used to help finance a number of big
upcoming projects in Malaysia, including the 27 billion ringgit
($7.4 billion) pan-Borneo highway connecting the states of Sabah
and Sarawak, Abdullah added.
(Additional reporting by Maja Zuvela in Sarajevo and Hidayat
Setiaji in Jakarta; Editing by Andrew Torchia)