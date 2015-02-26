DUBAI Feb 26 Japan's Financial Services Agency
(FSA) is considering relaxing rules to allow banks to provide
Islamic financial products in its domestic market for the first
time.
The financial regulator said in a statement on its website
it was asking for public comments until March 27 and would
present results of the consultation a month afterwards.
Japanese lenders are already allowed to provide Islamic
financial products through their overseas subsidiaries, and Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) recently became the first
Japanese commercial bank to issue Islamic bonds, or sukuk.
Non-Muslim countries like Luxembourg, Britain and South
Africa also issued sukuk last year as the structure gains
acceptance beyond its core markets of the Middle East and
Southeast Asia, making it more useful as a funding tool.
A move to allow sukuk and similar products to be bought and
sold in Japan, Asia's largest bond market, would give the sector
a further boost.
BTMU, Japan's largest lender, expects a relaxation of the
rules after the spring and is preparing an operational framework
to commence booking business as soon as possible.
"BTMU regards this as a positive development and is keen to
further develop the Islamic market globally," it said in a
statement to Reuters.
Any regulatory changes would present Japan with a challenge
shared by other jurisdictions new to Islamic finance: taxation.
Certain Islamic finance structures, particularly sukuk, can
attract double or even triple tax duties because they require
multiple transfers of title of the underlying asset.
But this hasn't stopped Japanese banks from increasing their
activity in Islamic finance outside of Japan.
In September, BTMU sold debut sukuk deals in two tranches
under a multi-currency programme in Malaysia, including the
world's first yen-denominated sukuk.
It is now considering offering Islamic financial services
through its Dubai branch, subject to regulatory approval, the
lender said.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp is also offering Islamic
financial products through its Malaysian subsidiary; it set up
an in-house sharia advisory board in December.
In October, the Japan International Cooperation Agency
signed an agreement with the private sector arm of the
Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank to develop
sharia-compliant transactions, with a focus on sukuk.
(Reporting by Takahiko Wada in Tokyo and Bernardo Vizcaino in
Dubai; Editing by Catherine Evans)