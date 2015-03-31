By Bernardo Vizcaino
SYDNEY, April 1 Japan is the latest global
financial hub to start making inroads into Islamic finance, a
move that could help strengthen regional economic ties and give
its lenders an edge in winning business in markets whose growth
prospects far outpace their home turf.
Tokyo has long been a major provider of financial assistance
for developing countries and its banks are active across Asia
and the Middle East, but until now Islamic finance has played a
minor role.
That could soon change amid a regulatory effort to
facilitate development of the sector, and could even help Japan
counter any loss of regional influence ahead of the launch of
the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
Islamic finance, which follow religious principles such as
bans on interest and monetary speculation, has boomed in the
last few years on the back of strong economic growth in its core
markets, the Gulf and southeast Asia.
The sector has grabbed the attention of global financial
centres - Britain, Hong Kong and Luxembourg have all issued
debut sovereign Islamic bonds over the past year - and the
industry's worldwide assets are now estimated at more than $2
trillion.
In February, Japan's financial regulator said it would study
relaxing rules for domestic banks to use Islamic financial
products, potentially opening the world's second largest bond
market to sukuk, or Islamic bonds.
Over the past year, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
(BTMU), Japan's largest lender, and Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corp have expanded their
Islamic finance activities overseas.
"To fully respond to this opportunity BTMU is considering
handling Islamic finance at its Dubai branch, its hub for the
Middle East, subject to regulatory approval," a spokesperson for
the bank said.
In September, BTMU became the first Japanese commercial bank
to issue sukuk via its Malaysian unit.
Even the Japan International Cooperation Agency is
jumping on the action, assisting Jordan in its plans to issue
debut sukuk, as demand for such funding tools grows among
majority-Muslim countries.
The moves are similar to those taken by Britain, as mature
economies seek deeper links with high-growth markets, several of
which are majority-Muslim countries, said Khalid Howladar,
Moody's global head of Islamic finance.
"This is one way for both government and industry to forge
closer economic and capital market ties," Howladar said.
GROWTH MARKET
In 2008, Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) amended
rules to allow subsidiaries of Japanese banks to conduct Islamic
finance transactions, with foreign subsidiaries later allowed to
take Islamic deposits, but the rules are seen as restrictive.
The regulator is considering allowing banks to provide
Islamic products in the domestic market for the first time, and
will present the results of a consultation on rule changes later
this month.
Islamic products require multiple transfers of title of the
underlying asset, and so can present regulatory challenges for
new jurisdictions in areas such as tax.
Japanese banks, as well as other corporates, want greater
flexibility on the rules to help them grow their business
overseas, said So Saito, counsel at law firm Nishimura & Asahi.
"As the weak point will be settled, Japanese banks can enter
foreign markets more easily," Saito said.
Any FSA relaxation could help banks diversify away from a
domestic market which saw 2.5 percent year-on-year loan growth
in February, the bulk of that coming from Japanese regional
lenders.
That trails the 8.3 percent growth in financing posted by
Indonesian Islamic banks in 2014, a modest figure compared with
the 25.2 percent growth posted a year earlier.
Japanese banks are keen to grab a greater share of that
business: Sumitomo Mitsui started offering Islamic finance via
its Malaysian subsidiary last year.
It has also partnered with the export credit insurance arm
of the Islamic Development Bank to explore financing
of infrastructure deals.
State-owned Japan Bank for International Cooperation
has also considered sukuk, although a spokeswoman said
the lender had no specific plans to tap the market.
Even the Asian Development Bank, where Japan is a
key player, is ramping up efforts to encourage use of Islamic
finance by its member countries.
