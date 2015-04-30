April 30 The make-up of Islamic banks' loan
books is changing in Pakistan and Indonesia with the growing use
of profit-sharing contracts that could help Islamic finance win
more customers in the two largest Muslim-majority countries.
Over the past year Pakistan and Indonesia have stepped up
efforts to develop their Islamic finance sectors, with
regulators and religious scholars addressing criticism that the
industry often merely mimics conventional finance.
The shift towards profit-sharing contracts, shown in central
bank data, could help Islamic finance gain ground in two markets
which have a combined population of about 430 million but where
Islamic banks hold less than 10 percent of total banking assets.
Growing demand for participatory financing tools and
improved client awareness of Islamic finance are behind the
change, said Abdullah Ghaffar, head of investment banking at Al
Baraka Bank Pakistan, a unit of Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking
Group.
This is encouraging a shift away from murabaha, a
cost-plus-profit arrangement in which one party buys merchandise
for another. Murabaha is often criticised for its resemblance to
a conventional interest-bearing loan.
"A significant majority of sharia advisors and scholars in
Pakistan are openly pushing their respective institutions to
reduce their murabaha exposures," said Ghaffar.
Murabaha has been the workhorse of Islamic bank financing
globally, but after years of dominance the structure is losing
favour in some areas to profit-sharing contracts such as
musharaka, istisna and salam, which are seen by many scholars as
closer to the economic principles of Islam.
As of December, murabaha represented 30.1 percent of
financing extended by Islamic banks in Pakistan, down from 40.6
percent a year earlier, central bank data shows.
Istisna and musharaka financing doubled during the same
period, representing a combined 19.4 percent of financing by
Islamic banks, up from 12.3 percent a year earlier.
In Indonesia, the change is more gradual as murabaha still
represents over half of all financing by Islamic banks.
But musharaka financing has increased by 27.7 percent from a
year earlier and at the end of December accounted for a quarter
of all Islamic bank financing, a report from Indonesia's capital
market regulator shows.
Not all musharaka contracts have the same profit-sharing
characteristics, but authorities want to move the industry away
from debt-based contracts, said Rully Pahlevy, business
department head for small and medium-sized enterprises at Bank
Muamalat Indonesia.
"Murabaha is still very common, but the national sharia
board wants to grow the use of sharaka (partnership)."
LIMITS
The changes have an economic as well as a religious
rationale: In Pakistan, several cement and sugar companies have
moved away from murabaha in search of simpler documentation and
greater flexibility in repayments, said Ghaffar.
"Relatively speaking, sugar mills opt more for salam than
istisna. Benefits are fairly the same."
Accounting issues limit the use of ijara (a sale and
lease-back contract) and istisna (project financing), said
Pahlevy at Bank Muamalat.
"Ijara is harder to apply in the bank accounting-wise as it
requires depreciation. For istisna, there is also an accounting
problem when the object of the financing is not completed."
The shift away from murabaha is by no means universal,
however; the format has actually been gaining ground in some
mature Islamic banking markets.
In Malaysia, murabaha represented a quarter of Islamic bank
financing as of December, up from 20.3 percent a year earlier.
Official statistics are unavailable in most Gulf countries,
but Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest sharia-compliant
lender in the United Arab Emirates, has also seen an increase in
murabaha.
As of December, over a third of the bank's financing assets
were murabaha-based. They rose 67.7 percent in 2014 compared to
23.9 percent growth for all other financing types.
The rise of murabaha in such cases may be because Islamic
finance has reached mainstream status in those countries -
sharia-compliant banks hold around a fifth of total banking
assets in the UAE.
This means Islamic banks are competing head-on with
conventional rivals rather than merely catering to a staunchly
religious customer base. The competition may be prompting them
to choose murabaha because it is more familiar and priced more
closely in line with conventional finance than other Islamic
options.
