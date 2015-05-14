May 14 The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank
has no immediate plans to issue short-term sukuk
(Islamic bonds), leaving it to domestic and regional issuers to
meet growing demand for liquidity management tools in the
sector.
A lack of sharia-compliant paper has been a major constraint
for the development of Islamic finance, with the tools needed to
help Islamic banks meet tough Basel III regulatory standards
being phased in very gradually.
Last year, the IDB said it aimed to issue its first
short-term sukuk in 2014, adding to wider efforts to develop
high-quality liquid assets (HQLAs) for Islamic banks to use, but
at this stage such a programme is not planned.
"IDB in principle supports the establishment of the
short-term sukuk programme but for the time being we are not
considering any issuance," IDB President Ahmad Mohamed Ali told
Reuters late on Wednesday.
The AAA-rated IDB priced a $1 billion five-year sukuk in
February and Ali said that next year's issue would be similar,
as the IDB focuses on infrastructure financing.
In the meantime, domestic regulators including Bahrain and
the United Arab Emirates have expanded their Islamic liquidity
tools in recent months.
The Malaysia-based International Islamic Liquidity
Management Corp (IILM), backed by nine central banks and
monetary agencies as well as the IDB, has also tried to fill the
gap with issuance of three-month and six-month sukuk.
But there are concerns that such tools could be insufficient
in times of market stress, when they are needed most.
"A key issue is the absence of secondary markets that
provide a proven record of being a reliable source of liquidity
at all times", Kuwait central bank governor Mohammad al-Hashel
said at an IILM seminar in April.
The IILM has built a track record of regular issuance since
2013, but it has limits. IILM sukuk are not explicitly backed by
member central banks and there is no clear indication by IILM
whether these would be taken back and cashed in through
repo-style transactions, al-Hashel said.
"Based on this, and other considerations, it appears that
IILM sukuk are likely to be treated as corporate rather than
sovereigns."
The Basel III capital standard gives regulators some leeway
in defining the types of HQLA that banks can hold, but these
need to have low correlation with risky assets, an active
secondary market, and low volatility - features that most
Islamic securities lack.
