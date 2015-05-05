May 5 Cellular operator Digicel Group Ltd
has obtained $60 million in sharia-compliant
financing for its Myanmar venture, helping widen the reach of
Islamic finance transactions as the sector continues to expand
into new markets.
Islamic finance has seen a string of landmark deals over the
past year, with debut sovereign Islamic bonds (sukuk) from
Britain, Luxembourg and South Africa helping test the funding
format across a growing number of jurisdictions.
Islamic financial products can require multiple transfers of
title of the underlying asset, and so can present regulatory
challenges for new jurisdictions in areas such as tax.
When Digicel's Myanmar Tower Company (MTC) accedes to the
financing it would mark the first Islamic cross-border deal in
the country, law firm Clifford Chance said in a statement.
"This transaction is also a milestone as very few
cross-border financings in relation to Myanmar have been
completed in recent years," said the law firm, which advised
Doha-based investment firm QInvest on the deal.
Due to regulatory and timing issues, MTC's parent company in
Singapore is the initial borrower of the funds, with the terms
of the deal allowing the Myanmar entity to replace the parent
company when it is able to do so.
In 2013, MTC signed an agreement to build and lease
telecommunication towers in Myanmar for Qatar's Ooredoo
, which in August became the first foreign firm to
begin operations in one of the world's last mobile frontiers.
Norway's Telenor Group holds the only other international
operating license in Myanmar.
As of March, Ooredoo had sold more than 3.3 million pre-paid
SIM cards in Myanmar and hopes to expand coverage to reach 97
percent of the population within five years.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)