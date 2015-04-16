April 16 Oman's two full-fledged Islamic banks
have yet to post a profit but their customer deposits are
surging, increasing pressure on authorities to develop
sharia-compliant money market tools and make a long-awaited
issue of Islamic bonds (sukuk).
Oman was the last country in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation
Council to introduce Islamic finance, granting licences to Al
Izz Islamic Bank and Bank Nizwa in 2013.
Combined customer deposits at the two full-fledged Islamic
banks and Bank Muscat, which operates the largest
Islamic window in Oman, almost tripled in the year to March.
They reached a combined 440.4 million rials ($1.14 billion)
against 154.8 million rials a year earlier, according to Reuters
calculations based on company financial statements.
This compares with 4.5 percent and 15.1 percent increases in
deposits at Bank Sohar and Ahli Bank
respectively during the same period. HSBC Bank Oman
saw a 0.1 percent drop in deposits.
While the Islamic banks' deposit growth is welcome, it puts
them in a difficult position because in contrast to conventional
banks, whose markets are much more developed, they still have
few tools which they can use to manage the money profitably.
This could hurt their bottom lines, and may already be doing so.
Al Izz saw financing receivables grow five-fold for the
quarter to March compared to a year earlier, but total income
was insufficent to cover expenses; it posted a net loss of 1.6
million rials for the quarter, compared to a 1.5 million rial
loss in the same period last year.
Bank Nizwa saw net losses after tax of 1.6 million rials in
the latest quarter. That figure was 19 percent smaller than its
losses a year earlier.
Islamic banks elsewhere in the Gulf use sukuk to manage
their liquidity, but Oman has so far seen only one issue of
corporate sukuk and bankers say sovereign issuance is needed to
energise the market.
A sovereign deal has been delayed by the plunge of oil
prices and the uncertainty it is creating over state finances,
however. The sultanate now plans to make its first sovereign
issue of sukuk, a 200 million rial ($520 million) deal, by
mid-2015, the head of Oman's central bank said last month.
The central bank has set up a task force to develop
sharia-compliant money market tools, which could resemble the
short-term instruments offered by the Bahraini central bank. But
it is not clear when the Omani tools will be available.
As of January, total assets held by Oman's Islamic banks and
the Islamic windows of conventional banks reached 1.4 billion
rials, representing a 5 percent share of total banking assets,
central bank data showed.
There is further room for growth, as that figure is well
below the roughly 25 percent market share that Islamic banks
enjoy in the Gulf Arab region.
