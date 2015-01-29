Jan 29 Pakistan's central bank governor has
urged the country's Islamic banks to develop ways to reward
their customers in line with a surge in the sector's
profitability, or face regulatory action.
Islamic finance is experiencing a revival in Pakistan, the
world's second most populous Muslim country, aided by an
ambitious five-year plan that regulators hope will double the
industry's share of the banking sector to 20 percent by 2020.
A growing client base and improving asset quality helped
Islamic banks post profits before tax of 12 billion rupees
($119.1 million) in the third quarter of last year, almost
double the year-earlier amount, central bank data shows.
But regulators want to tackle consumer perceptions that
Islamic banks falter when it comes to social responsibility and
ethical banking practices.
The average financing-to-deposit spread - the difference
between what banks charge for financing and what they pay their
depositors - for all lenders, Islamic and conventional, remains
high and should be "reasonably rationalised", central bank
governor Ashraf Wathra said in a speech to a gathering of
industry executives on Monday.
He did not specify a satisfactory level, but singled out
Islamic banks as the ones needing to reward customers in line
with a rise in profits.
"Banks were advised to come up with their own solutions or
the SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) will apply sharia-compliant
measures to address the issue," said Wathra.
He did not elaborate, but in the past the central bank has
prescribed minimum targets for banks to lend to specific sectors
of the economy such as agriculture and small business.
Islamic banks follow religious principles which ban the
charging of interest and gambling, and stress the sharing of
risk and profits. The industry has developed a range of
sharia-compliant financial tools, some with greater
profit-sharing qualities than others.
Islamic banks fall short when it comes to using strongly
profit-sharing instruments such as musharaka, whose share of
overall Islamic financing in Pakistan was only 10.1 percent as
of September, compared to 4.2 percent a year earlier.
Musharaka is a partnership in which two or more parties
agree to provide capital, sharing both profits and losses
according to a stipulated ratio.
By contrast, murabaha - a cost-plus-profit arrangement where
one party agrees to buy merchandise for another - commands the
lion's share of financing by the country's Islamic banks, at
30.3 percent. Murabaha is often criticised for lacking economic
substance and its resemblance to a conventional loan.
