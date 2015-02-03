Feb 3 Karachi-based utility K-Electric
will test a seven year tenor for its latest Islamic bond, a 22
billion rupee ($217 million) transaction that would be
Pakistan's largest corporate sukuk to date.
Issuance of corporate sukuk is gathering pace, helping
broaden Pakistan's Islamic capital market, which in recent years
has relied on the government for the bulk of such deals.
Proceeds from the sukuk will help refinance debt, with
approximately 18 billion rupees to be repaid to senior lenders
including the International Finance Corporation and the
Asian Development Bank, K-Electric said in a bourse
filing.
Last year, the utility raised 6 billion rupees through a
three-tranche sukuk, investment certificates which follow
Islamic religious principles such a ban on interest and
gambling.
Previously, Pakistan's largest corporate sukuk was Liberty
Power's 12-year, 13.5 billion rupee issue done in 2009.
The current pipeline of sukuk includes Pakistan Mobile
Communications (Mobilink) and Bank Islami Pakistan
.
($1 = 101.2000 Pakistani rupees)
