Sept 16 The Bahrain-based Accounting and
Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions
(AAOIFI) has appointed a new secretary-general, as the
standard-setting body looks to keep its influence in an
increasingly challenging environment.
Saudi Arabian national Hamed Hassan Merah has been chosen
for the post, AAOIFI said in a statement late on Monday,
replacing Khaled Al Fakih, who left the organisation in May
after two and a half years in charge.
Established in 1990, AAOIFI issues guidelines that are
followed wholly or in part by Islamic financial institutions
around the world.
But as Islamic banking has grown globally over the last
several years, other standard-setting bodies have become
increasingly active and influential, including national
regulators and the Kuala Lumpur-based Islamic Financial Services
Board (IFSB).
Meanwhile, Islamic finance has exposed itself to criticism
over issues such as the boards of sharia scholars who vet
products for religious permissibility. The scholars are highly
paid by the banks they supervise, creating concern about the
possibility of conflicts of interest.
A complex organisation with over 200 institutional members
from more than 45 countries, AAOIFI has sometimes struggled to
address such difficult issues quickly.
Established in 1990, it has issued a total of 88 standards
covering sharia compliance, accounting and auditing. But only
two of those standards have been issued in the last three years,
while other Islamic finance organisations have ramped up their
efforts as the industry goes global.
Merah most recently worked with Solidarity Saudi Takaful
Company and before that with Riyadh-based Jadwa
Investment, according to his profile on LinkedIn. Between 2004
and 2008 he was department manager for the sharia board
secretariat at Saudi Arabia's Bank Albilad. He has
authored two books and several research papers on Islamic
financial products.
"We are very confident that he will steer AAOIFI towards
greater accomplishment and success...and enhancing its global
positioning," said Shaikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa,
chairman of AAOIFI's board of trustees.
Under its previous secretary-general, AAOIFI had said it
would look to develop a new framework for disclosing financial
data, while possibly revising standards for takaful (Islamic
insurance), investment accounts and other products.
AAOIFI also said it would develop a standard covering the
operations of sharia boards. But such efforts have not been
completed.
The body has not so far played an active role in an
industry-wide effort to bridge differences between accounting
practices in Islamic and conventional finance.
The International Accounting Standards Board began a
consultation with Islamic finance stakeholders this year, aiming
to remove uncertainties over the application of its standards,
but AAOIFI has been absent from discussions.
AAOIFI has branched out into offering a service to certify
financial software, but last year it withdrew its certification
from two technology providers without giving a public
explanation.
Other industry bodies have accelerated their efforts to
provide more guidance to the market. The IFSB is revising its
guidelines on the supervision of Islamic financial institutions
around the world, helping to tighten regulatory oversight.
The General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial
Institutions, a non-profit organisation headquartered in Manama,
is expanding its activities beyond the Gulf. It appointed a new
secretary-general in March.
AAOIFI standards have been adopted, in full or in part, by
jurisdictions including Bahrain, the Dubai International
Financial Centre, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Sudan and Syria.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)