Nov 11 The Bahrain-based Accounting and Auditing
Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) has
issued two new sharia standards, revised three others and said
it will review at least five more in coming months.
The move appears to signal a more proactive approach by
AAOIFI, which is one of the world's top standard-setting bodies
for Islamic finance but has acted only gradually to address some
of the industry's big issues and controversies in recent years.
Before its latest announcement, AAOIFI had issued only two
of its 88 standards in the last three years, while other Islamic
finance organisations have stepped up their activities as the
industry expands around the globe.
AAOIFI may now be picking up the pace after it appointed a
new secretary-general in September, Saudi Arabian national Hamed
Hassan Merah.
After a meeting of its 20-member sharia board last week in
Riyadh, AAOIFI said it had issued a standard for arboun (down
payments) and another on conditional termination of contracts,
following a public hearing held in October.
AAOIFI has also revised standards covering the conversion of
conventional banks into Islamic ones, debt transfers (hawala)
and murabaha - a common sharia-compliant sale contract.
In murabaha, an institution agrees to purchase merchandise
from a counterparty, who promises to buy it back with an agreed
mark-up at a later date. Murabaha contracts can take several
forms, some of which may resemble interest-bearing loans, which
has attracted criticism from some scholars and regulators.
AAOIFI did not publicly reveal details of its new and
revised standards, so it was not immediately clear whether the
murabaha change was minor or substantial.
The organisation is also developing a new standard on
repurchase agreements, a key liquidity management tool to which
most Islamic banks currently have limited access. It will review
existing standards for several widely used contracts, including
those on ijara, salam, istisna, musharaka and mudaraba.
As part of the review, it will seek industry feedback before
its next sharia board meeting, to be held next March. AAOIFI
will hold its annual conference, organised in partnership with
the World Bank, on Nov. 17 and 18 this year.
Under its previous secretary-general, AAOIFI had said it
would look to develop a new framework for disclosing financial
data, while possibly revising standards for takaful (Islamic
insurance), investment accounts and other products.
Established in 1990, AAOIFI issues guidelines that are
followed wholly or in part by Islamic financial institutions
around the world. AAOIFI standards have been used by or
influenced regulation in jurisdictions including Bahrain, the
Dubai International Financial Centre, Jordan, Lebanon, Malaysia,
Pakistan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.
