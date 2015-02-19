Feb 19 Researchers are seeking to apply the
principles of game theory to Islamic finance, one of several
efforts to shed new light on economic behaviour in an industry
driven by religious principles.
Traditionally, research into Islamic finance has focused on
what is religiously permissible - whether activities and
instruments follow sharia law, such as bans on interest payments
and pure monetary speculation.
But as the industry grows, attention is shifting to include
practical matters such as how investors and fund-raising
institutions make decisions, and how to design economically
viable new products.
The shift comes as Islamic banks try to expand beyond a
relatively small client base that focuses on sharia compliance,
to a much larger one whose financial decisions are based on a
wide range of factors such as pricing and service quality.
A competition launched this month by the Islamic Development
Bank (IDB), in partnership with universities in
Morocco and Saudi Arabia, invites entrants worldwide to submit
computer models of some aspect of Islamic economics or finance.
Cash prizes are offered for the best three submissions.
Models are to employ agent-based simulation (ABS), which
uses individual rules for the behaviour of each participant and
shows how their interaction can have results that no participant
intended.
Sami Al Suwailem, head of the financial product development
centre at the Jeddah-based IDB, said he hoped the models would
reveal how various agents in Islamic finance - such as
customers, banks and regulators - responded to each other.
"There is a disconnect now between theory and practice in
Islamic finance. Not surprisingly, there is little innovation in
the industry," he said. "ABS is one way, among many, to help
bridge this gap and to spur innovation."
PRODUCT DESIGN
Conventional finance has used mathematical models and
massive computing power for decades. Islamic finance now seems
to be reaching a size and complexity that make it worth doing
the same; the industry's global assets are estimated to exceed
$2 trillion and are growing faster than conventional finance.
In 2013, the IDB set up an Islamic financial engineering
laboratory at Morocco's Mohamed V University, which launched the
ABS research competition with Saudi Arabia's Imam Mohammed Bin
Saud Islamic University.
ABS could help estimate the impact of introducing new
Islamic financial products to the market, said Mohammad Al
Suhaibani, professor of economics at the Saudi university.
"The research in this topic is very important to improve our
understanding of Muslim economic behavior. We are confident that
this award will open a new chapter in Islamic finance and
economics research."
Many new research efforts are backed by partnerships between
financial institutions - either multilateral institutions such
as the IDB, or commercial banks - and universities.
In November, Malaysia's CIMB Islamic Bank and
the International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance
(INCEIF) in Kuala Lumpur set up a research centre that focuses
on product development.
Islamic financial research is evolving from a focus on
theoretical concepts in the 1980s and the regulatory environment
in the 1990s to operational issues such as product design and
cross-border deals, INCEIF said in a statement to Reuters.
"There is a real need to bridge the gap between academic
knowledge and industry experience," it said, adding that this
was becoming possible because more historical data had been made
available in recent years, allowing more empirical studies to be
conducted.
Meanwhile, the World Bank and the Bahrain-based Al Baraka
Banking Group have tied up to develop a series of
research projects studying the legal and regulatory environment
needed for equity-based Islamic finance contracts.
The first initiative will study the risk-management
challenges facing Islamic banks, with a focus on profit-sharing
contracts known as musharaka and mudaraba, which are widely
known conceptually but little used in practice. Preliminary
findings of that project are expected to be available in the
first quarter of this year.
