* Western sanctions spur Russian interest in Islamic finance
* Banks "must find new ways to attract investment"
* Draft bill to make its way through parliament
* Tatarstan to host summit on Islamic bonds
By Alexander Winning and Bernardo Vizcaino
MOSCOW/MANAMA, March 20 Russian lawmakers have
introduced to parliament a draft bill to support Islamic
finance, aiming to attract capital inflows at a time when an
economic slowdown is intensifying and Western sanctions show no
sign of being lifted.
The draft law, sent to parliament's lower house, the State
Duma, this week, proposes allowing banks to engage in trade
activities, a concept central to many of the structures used in
sharia-compliant financial products.
While many other obstacles remain, the bill is seen a first
step to spur development of a sector which has posted
double-digit growth in several Gulf and Southeast Asian
countries, but which has struggled to get off the ground in
Russia.
Instead of interest, which is prohibited on religious
grounds, Islamic finance relies on banks charging service fees
and depositors sharing in bank profits. Turkey is another
country that is looking to expand in the sector.
"During a period of a practically total economic blockade
from Europe and the U.S., our banks must find new ways to
attract investment," said Dmitry Savelyev, who sits on the
Duma's financial markets committee.
Western-imposed sanctions on Russian officials and large
firms over the country's role in the Ukraine crisis have dried
up access to international capital markets. A collapse in oil
prices has further contributed to a slowdown in the economy,
which is expected to contract by at least 3 percent this year.
The draft law must pass three readings in the Duma before it
moves to the upper house and then to President Vladimir Putin's
desk to be signed into law.
Lawmakers would have to pass further amendments in areas
such as taxation before the sector can fully develop. The
changes could take at least a year to be passed, experts say.
State development bank Vnesheconombank and VTB
Bank, both hit by sanctions, have sought to build
their Islamic finance know-how in a bid to develop new funding
sources.
One impulse for the recent efforts is that Russia is looking
to diversify its economic ties away from Western markets, said
Linar Yakupov, the head of the Association of Regional
Investment Agencies of the Russian Federation.
"This is where recent sanctions became a kind of catalyst,
an extra push, to further look at the economic perspective in
the relationship between Russia and OIC (Organisation of Islamic
Cooperation) countries," he said in an interview in Bahrain.
Islamic finance could attract foreign investment and also
mobilise funds from Russia's 20 million Muslims, Yakupov added.
POLITICAL WILL
Legislation is crucial to facilitating Islamic finance
transactions which can attract double or triple tax duties as
they require multiple transfers of underlying assets, moves
which countries like Britain and Luxembourg have addressed.
"It is theoretically and technically possible for the
government to prepare a law on Islamic banking, but it all
depends on political will," said Murad Aliskerov, chief
executive of LaRiba Finance, an Islamic financial company based
in Russia's Dagestan republic.
"Islamic banks could have a huge social impact and act as an
alternative to traditional banks."
A feasibility study is now under way between a consortium of
Russian and Malaysian investors to create a standalone Islamic
bank or an Islamic unit within a Russian lender, Yakupov said.
The study would be ready by September, allowing the sides to
draw up concrete details for creating such an entity and assess
which laws would have to be changed, he said.
Companies are also keen to explore Islamic bonds (sukuk) as
alternative financing tools, with Russia's Tatarstan republic
hosting an industry summit next month focused primarily on such
instruments.
The impact could extend to former Soviet republics in
central Asia. A proposal is being pushed to create a regional
working group to coordinate Islamic finance efforts with
countries such as Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)