Dec 1 The Bahrain-based International Islamic
Financial Market (IIFM) will develop contract templates for
sharia-compliant corporate finance and trade finance
transactions, as the industry body expands its mandate, its
chairman said on Monday.
IIFM, a non-profit which develops specifications for Islamic
finance contracts, is aiming to double the number of its
standards by as early as next year.
The new standards would help broaden the scope of IIFM, as
the body works to harmonise industry practices, said Khalid
Hamad, executive director of banking supervision at Bahrain's
central bank and IIFM chairman.
"Such an initiative is a strategic step by the IIFM board to
meet the demands of the industry," he told a seminar in Bahrain.
Trade finance has remained a marginal business for Islamic
banks even as other areas have boomed in recent years, partly
because of a lack of scale and expertise compared to larger and
more established Western banks.
Last month, the IIFM launched its sixth standard covering
collateralised "murabaha" agreements, which serve as an
alternative to repurchase agreements, a key liquidity management
tool largely absent in Islamic finance.
The IIFM is also studying the impact of a G-20 initiative
that calls for the introduction of central clearing for
over-the-counter derivative trades.
This could prove problematic for Islamic banks, as some of
their transactions might not be accepted by such
clearing-houses, while margin requirements would entail the
charging of interest, which is banned in Islamic finance.
"Specifically, it is worth exploring if a sharia compliant
CCP (central clearing Counterparty) structure is possible," said
Hamad.
The IIFM has previously launched standard contract templates
for Islamic profit rate swaps as well as hedging and treasury
transactions. It is working on standards for cross-currency
swaps, foreign exchange forwards and Islamic bonds.
The body, was started operations in 2002, was founded by the
Islamic Development Bank and the central banks and
monetary authorities of Bahrain, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and
Sudan. Additional members include the State Bank of Pakistan and
the Dubai International Financial Centr
