March 17 The G20 group of major nations has
included discussion of Islamic bonds as an infrastructure
financing tool in its annual agenda, a move that could
potentially spur the use of project-based sukuk.
Developing countries spend about $1 trillion a year on
infrastructure and an additional $1-1.5 trillion will be needed
through 2020 in areas such as water, power and transportation
projects, according to the World Bank.
That need could be filled in part by sukuk, which are
gaining prominence beyond the industry's core markets of the
Middle East and southeast Asia; Britain and Hong Kong made debut
sukuk issues last year.
Several Muslim-majority countries now have important
economic policy positions at the G20. Turkey holds the group's
presidency this year, Indonesia co-chairs the G20 investment and
infrastructure working group, and Malaysia is a guest
representing the ASEAN group of countries.
A meeting of G20 ministers and central bank governors last
month discussed ways for sukuk to be used more widely as a
financing tool, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan told
a press briefing in Istanbul.
"We also had an extensive discussion on equity-based
financing, asset-based instruments like sukuk," he added.
The G20 has called on regulators to study ways to include
sukuk in their monetary policy frameworks and for the
International Monetary Fund to include sukuk in an upcoming
paper on asset-based financing.
"This could be good news for the sukuk market," said
Paris-based Mohamed Damak, global head of Islamic finance at
credit rating agency Standard & Poor's.
"Indeed, if the IMF findings show that this is a suitable
instrument for the financing of infrastructure, it could attract
additional interest from a larger group of countries, both
traditional and non-traditional issuers of sukuk."
The asset-backed nature of Islamic finance makes sukuk ideal
for infrastructure financing in some ways, but until now the
sector has been confined mostly to handling mid-sized deals with
shorter tenors.
Traditionally, conventional bonds, often designed and
marketed by Western banks, have been the default option for
infrastructure-related debt deals. The balance sheets of Islamic
banks have generally been too small to cope with very large
sukuk issues with long tenors.
So far, the lion's share of Islamic infrastructure financing
has been handled by the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank
, a multilateral body which represents 56 Muslim
countries.
However, a growing and much deeper pool of capital is in the
hand of private-sector Islamic investors, and the IDB is trying
along with the G20 to help unlock such capital.
Last week, the IDB said it would coordinate with Turkey,
Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, another G20 member, to give greater
prominence to Islamic finance during the G2's discussions.
The IDB is also drafting a cooperation agreement with the
IMF, aiming to provide technical assistance to countries that
want to develop Islamic financial services.
Sukuk may be discussed in the context of the new
China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).
"We are in the middle of proposing it for the G20. For AIIB,
although the discussion has not reached that yet, basically we
will push for it," said Andin Hadiyanto, an Indonesian assistant
finance minister.
The AIIB has yet to start operating, but it is designed to
cater to Asia's growing appetite for infrastructure. Besides the
three Muslim-majority G20 members and Malaysia, the AIIB counts
other Muslim countries such as Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Qatar,
Jordan and Oman as founding members. All have issued or have
plans to issue sovereign sukuk.
