By Bernardo Vizcaino
| MANAMA, March 3
MANAMA, March 3 Tunisia's El Wifack Leasing
plans to become the country's third full-fledged
Islamic bank by August and will receive a capital injection from
the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank
, a senior executive told Reuters.
El Wifack, rated BBB- by Fitch Ratings, will complete the
conversion process through a partnership and technical
assistance agreement signed on Monday with the Islamic
Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).
The ICD will inject up to 30 percent of the bank's capital,
helping it increase its authorised capital to at least 150
million dinars ($77 million), El Wifack's general manager
Mohammed Mellousse said on the sidelines of an industry
conference.
It will start offering sharia-compliant deposits through
eight branches and build a network of 60 branches within five
years, aiming for a 1.5 percent share of Tunisia's total banking
market, he added.
Currently, there are two full-fledged Islamic banks in
Tunisia, Banque Zitouna and the Tunisian arm of Bahrain's Al
Baraka Banking Group. They account for just 2.5
percent of the Tunisian financial sector, according to a Thomson
Reuters study.
A range of initiatives are helping develop the country's
nascent Islamic finance industry, which was neglected before the
country's 2011 "Arab Spring" revolution.
Last month, Banque Zitouna raised its capital to 88.5
million dinars by issuing 18.5 million dinars worth of common
shares to the Islamic Development Bank.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)