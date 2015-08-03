Aug 3 Tunisian firms are preparing to issue
Islamic bonds as the government finalises rules covering the
sector, creating a new funding option for companies in an
economy buffeted by labour unrest and militant attacks.
Islamic finance - which bars interest payments in accordance
with Islamic, or sharia, law - accounts for just 2.5 percent of
Tunisia's financial sector and was a low priority under
autocratic leader Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, who was toppled in
2011.
But successor governments have been seeking to develop the
industry, partly as a way to gain access to pools of
sharia-compliant capital in the wealthy Gulf.
With the encouragement of regulators, the country's first
Islamic lender Banque Zitouna - founded in 2009 by Ben Ali's
son-in-law - plans to open 100 branches over the next five years
and El Wifack Leasing aims to become the country's
third full-fledged Islamic bank by August.
The government is preparing to issue its first sovereign
sukuk - Sharia-compliant bonds - this year and has worked out
rules for the sector, Amel Azzouz, Tunisia's secretary of state
in charge of international cooperation, said.
"We are now finalising an integrated legal framework
dedicated solely to Islamic finance, to serve as a regulating
mechanism," Azzouz said during the annual meeting of the
Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank Group, according to a
transcript.
The IDB is helping to establish an Islamic microfinance
institution in Tunisia, she said.
Mohamed Frad, board member at Tunis-based Best Lease, a
commercial leasing firm, said finance ministry rules covering
issuance of corporate sukuk were expected within months.
Best Lease aims to raise up to 30 million dinars ($15.6
million) to finance its growth, with Banque Zitouna and El
Wifack Leasing also considering sukuk issues, said Frad, also
general manager of United Gulf Financial Services North Africa,
a Tunisian company which provides corporate finance services.
"A law exists but we need the practical rules. When this is
done then these financial institutions will issue sukuk," said
Frad, adding aggregate issuance of Tunisian corporate sukuk
could initially reach 100-150 million Tunisian dinars ($51-$76
million).
"Before the end of the year, Zitouna and Best Lease will be
able to issue."
State-owned electricity and water utilities may follow suit,
while national carrier Tunisair could tap the market later after
clearing legislative hurdles, Frad added.
The Tunisian arm of Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group
is expanding operations after it became a resident
bank at the end of 2013. The Islamic lender is adding wholesale
banking and investment products, which could include sukuk.
"Best Lease (sukuk) will be a good idea and we are
considering this," Chief Executive Adnan Ahmed Yousif told
Reuters.
Since 2014, Al Baraka's Tunisian arm has launched six
sharia-compliant products such as vehicle financing, and
introduced pilgrimage savings schemes to the Tunisian market. It
plans to launch sharia-compliant student loans this year.
($1 = 1.9689 Tunisian dinars)
