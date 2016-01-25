Jan 25 The central bank of West Africa's
CFA-franc zone has signed an agreement with the private sector
arm of the Islamic Development Bank to help finance
small and medium-sized businesses through a $100 million Islamic
fund.
The deal follows a debut 150 billion CFA francs ($247.5
million) Islamic bond issued by the Ivory Coast last month, the
second such transaction in the eight-nation Economic and
Monetary Union of West Africa (UEMOA).
The Jeddah-based Islamic Corporation for the Development of
the Private Sector (ICD) will commit an intial $30 million for
the SME fund and would help seek additional investors to
increase its size to $100 million, a joint statement said.
UEMOA comprises Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Mali,
Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, Niger and Togo. They share a regional
central bank and the CFA franc currency, which is pegged to the
euro.
Despite strong growth in the Middle East and Southeast Asia,
Islamic finance has lagged in Africa, home to a quarter of the
world's Muslims, presenting an opportunity for ICD which is
exanding its activities across the region.
The Ivory Coast's sukuk, which was arranged by the ICD, saw
a 38 percent allocation to investors from the Middle East
region. In 2014, Senegal issued the region's first Islamic bond,
a 100 billion CFA franc deal.
Niger has also signed up for a sukuk programme worth 150
billion CFA francs, although a timing has yet to be determined.
The central bank also committed to support SMEs by providing
incentives to credit institutions, as well as developing
complementary leasing and venture capital instruments.
($1 = 606.0000 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Kim Coghill)