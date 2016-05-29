DUBAI May 29 Iran's Haj and Pilgrimage
Organisation said on Sunday the country's pilgrims would not
attend the annual Muslim haj pilgrimage, blaming regional rival
Saudi Arabia for "sabotage" and failing to guarantee the safety
of pilgrims.
Relations between the two countries plummeted after hundreds
of Iranians died in a crush during last year's haj and after
Riyadh broke diplomatic ties when its Tehran embassy was stormed
in January over the Saudi execution of a Shi'ite cleric.
The dispute has provided another arena for discord between
the conservative Sunni Muslim monarchy of Saudi Arabia and the
revolutionary Shi'ite republic of Iran, which back opposing
sides in Syria and other conflicts across the region.
"Due to ongoing sabotage by the Saudi government, it is
hereby announced that ... Iran's pilgrims have been denied the
privilege to attend the haj this year, and responsibility for
this rests with the government of Saudi Arabia," the Haj and
Pilgrimage Organisation said in a statement carried by Iran
state media.
Saudi media earlier said an Iranian delegation had left the
kingdom without an agreement over the haj, the second time the
two countries have failed to reach a deal.
Saudi Arabia has blamed Iran for the impasse.
"The issue of ensuring the safety of the pilgrims was very
important for us, considering the past actions of the Saudi
government last year and the martyrdom of many pilgrims from
Iran and other countries," Iranian Culture Minister Ali Jannati
told Iran state television.
Iran boycotted the haj for three years after 402 pilgrims,
mostly Iranians, died in clashes with Saudi security forces at
an anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rally in Mecca in 1987.
Eight months after the last haj, Saudi Arabia has still not
published a report into the disaster, at which it said more than
700 pilgrims were killed, the highest death toll at the annual
pilgrimage since a crush in 1990.
