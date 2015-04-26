* Long reliance on conventional reinsurance lines challenged
* Regulators, new firms increasing demand
* Sharia boards of takaful firms pressing for retakaful
options
* Swiss Re, Lloyd's, others adding retakaful capacity
* Pricing gap with conventional insurance narrowing
By Bernardo Vizcaino
April 26 Islamic reinsurance (retakaful) is
getting a face-lift because of new entrants and a widening
market for sharia-compliant insurance products, helping move the
industry away from long-standing reliance on conventional
reinsurance lines.
Takaful is a bellwether of consumer appetite for Islamic
financial products; its largest markets include Saudi Arabia,
the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia.
But since the launch of the first takaful firm in Sudan in
1979, the sector has struggled with a lack of sharia-compliant
reinsurance capacity to help manage excess risk.
So takaful firms reinsure a considerable part of their risk
through conventional lines, a practice allowed under the concept
of darura, or necessity.
That approach, however, is gradually being challenged as the
industry expands. Gross written contributions in takaful will
reach $20 billion globally by 2017, the EY consultancy
estimates.
Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer,
is in talks with Malaysian market players and the Malaysian
Takaful Association to set up a market retakaful pool, Marcel
Papp, head of the retakaful unit of Swiss Re, told Reuters.
"The Malaysian regulator is supporting this initiative. In
addition, upcoming stricter regulation on takaful, especially in
the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), should be beneficial for the
retakaful industry."
Lloyd's of London is also building its capacity
in the sector - it has opened an office in Dubai and is in talks
with regulators to access the Malaysian market.
This is helping ensure there is price parity of retakaful to
conventional lines, said James Bagshawe, chief operating officer
at Cobalt Underwriting, a firm specialising in Islamic insurance
and a coverholder in the Lloyd's insurance market.
Dubai-based EmiratesRe, a retakaful firm with paid-up
capital of $120 million, aims to conduct a capital increase next
year to add new retakaful lines.
PineBridge Investments, a New York-based asset manager, is
exploring the launch of a retakaful firm in Dubai, although
plans are at an early stage, said a source familiar with the
matter. The firm declined to comment.
IMPETUS
Some retakaful firms have struggled to cater to large and
specialised risks: one of the oldest, BEST RE, faced heavy
losses stemming from the 2011 Thai floods and a Labuan court
ordered it to be wound up because of a legal dispute. BEST RE, a
unit of Dubai-based Salama Islamic Arab Insurance Co
, settled out of court last year.
The prospects for retakaful are improving as entrants into
the takaful market increase demand.
Salama plans to launch a takaful firm in Egypt this year,
Oman saw two such firms open in 2014 with a third one on the
way, while Turkey's Doga Group plans to enter the Turkish market
in coming months.
"In the past few months, we noticed an increased interest in
takaful in new markets in Africa and Europe which should lead to
new business opportunities," said Papp at Swiss Re.
Takaful firms can still invoke darura, but their choices are
being influenced by religious scholars and by regulators keen to
develop their domestic markets.
"One of the strongest reasons giving rise to this trend is
that sharia boards of takaful operators are increasingly
insistent on the use of retakaful capacity," said Prem Sagar,
chief executive of Bahrain-based ACR ReTakaful MEA.
"There is even regulatory impetus in some markets to help
support this channeling of takaful risks to retakaful channels."
Dubai's government, which launched a drive to develop
Islamic businesses in 2013, has identified the shortage of
retakaful capacity as a business opportunity for the emirate.
There are no official figures on the use of darura, which
makes it difficult to measure any shift to retakaful, but the
practice is widespread.
"My feeling is that the great majority, well above 80
percent of ceded premiums, is placed with traditional
reinsurers," said Vasilis Katsipis, Dubai-based general manager
for market development at insurance rating agency A.M. Best.
This varies across regions and business lines, with
Gulf-based takaful firms facing greater difficulties in handling
excess risk as they write more non-life business and in many
cases larger risks compared to Malaysia, he said.
