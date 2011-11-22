MANAMA Nov 22 Islamic finance assets
around the world are expected to climb 33 percent from their
2010 levels to $1.1 trillion by the end of 2012, boosted by the
aftermath of the Arab Spring uprisings and dissatisfaction with
conventional finance in the wake of the global debt crisis,
consultants Ernst & Young said in a report on Tuesday.
Growth in the Middle East and North Africa will be
particularly strong, with assets rising to a projected $990
billion by 2015 from $416 billion in 2010, as new countries open
up to Islamic finance, the report predicted.
Egypt, for instance, has raised the possibility of issuing a
sovereign sukuk (Islamic bond), while Tunisia and Libya have
indicated that sharia-compliant banking will probably play a
role in their financial systems after their changes of regime
this year.
"After the Arab spring, we found a shift in the MENA market
with a number of countries making announcements that they would
consider a comprehensive Islamic financial system," said Ashar
Nazim, Islamic financial services leader at Ernst & Young.
"Islamic finance has more equitable distribution of wealth
and forbids excess leverage. We're suddenly seeing much bigger
appeal and acceptance."
Nizam said the Occupy Wall Street protests in the United
States demonstrated mounting anger about imbalanced wealth
distribution in capitalist systems, which might benefit growth
of Islamic finance, which forbids the use of interest and pure
monetary speculation.
Islamic banking in MENA is expected to grow over the next
five years at a compound annual rate of 20 percent, compared to
less than 9 percent for conventional banks, the report said.
However, the lack of a benign legislative, regulatory and
tax environment among Organisation of the Islamic Conference
(OIC) countries will continue to pose barriers for the industry
by raising costs for Islamic banks, it said.
"Where there are guidelines and standards issued by industry
infrastructure institutions, their reach and enforceability
remains a concern," Nazim said.
A lack of global standardisation among Islamic institutions
has been one of the main challenges for the Islamic finance
industry. While regulatory bodies such as AAOIFI in Bahrain and
IFSB in Malaysia have attempted to provide standards for
sharia-compliant transactions, they are guidelines rather than
enforceable rules.
Also, the industry remains fragmented, with most Islamic
banks in the MENA region holding less than $13 billion in
assets. Conventional banks, by comparison, hold an average of
$38 billion in assets.
Exposure to weak real estate markets, with real estate often
used as an underlying asset backing Islamic transactions, could
also hinder growth.
But the profitability of Islamic banks, which were hit
during the global financial crisis by higher provisions and
operating costs, may stabilise. Return on equity is at 10
percent against 23 percent in 2006, prompting Islamic banks to
focus on repositioning their businesses as well as considering
mergers and acquisitions, the report said.
"The combined MENA Islamic banking profit pool could rise to
$15 to $19 billion in 2015 from the 2010 levels of $5 to $6
billion primarily by combining operational transformation with a
more robust risk infrastructure," Nazim said.
(Reporting by Shaheen Pasha; Editing by Andrew Torchia)