DUBAI, April 7 Dubai Islamic Bank and
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank have repaid a combined 6
billion dirhams ($1.6 billion) in financial support that they
received from the United Arab Emirates government during the
global crisis of 2008-2009.
Many UAE banks have been repaying such support in the past
several weeks as the terms of the government instruments mean
their value has declined over time, and since banks are now able
to obtain finance much more cheaply from the markets.
On Saturday, DIB said it had repaid 3.8 billion dirhams
which it received in 2008. Last month, it raised $1 billion by
issuing a sukuk to boost its Tier 1 capital.
On Sunday, ADIB said it had repaid 2.2 billion dirhams which
it had received in 2009. Last November, it issued a $1 billion
Tier 1 sukuk.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)