* QIIB considering strategic future of IBB
* Could result in sale to third party
* Masraf Al Rayan potential bidder
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, June 7 Qatar International Islamic Bank
(QIIB), parent company of Islamic Bank of Britain
(IBB), is considering the sale of the UK's only sharia-compliant
retail lender as it struggles to gain scale in the UK market.
IBB confirmed it had received an approach by QIIB, which
currently owns a controlling 88.41-percent stake, to take over
the remaining shares with a view to a possible sale as it
considers the strategic future of the UK bank.
Masraf Al Rayan, the biggest Islamic bank in Qatar, said on
Monday that it had begun negotiations to acquire a 70-percent
stake in IBB, with the remaining 30 percent stake to be bought
by the Qatar government.
"QIIB has also indicated that it has begun initial,
non-binding discussions with certain potential third party
purchasers, which include Masraf; there has been no approach by
Masraf to IBB," IBB said in a statement.
Founded in 2004, IBB was the first standalone Islamic retail
bank in the UK with a high street presence with five branches
and around 50,000 customers, offering financial services that
adhere to Islamic principles such as a ban on interest.
IBB's founding shareholder QIIB took full control of the
bank in 2011, in a deal valued at the time at around 25 million
pounds ($38.65 million), as part of a plan to develop an
international banking business compliant with sharia laws.
But the sharia lender has struggled to turn a profit since
inception, reporting a full-year loss of 8.9 million pounds in
2011.
Speaking to Reuters in April, Sultan Choudhury, managing
director at Islamic Bank of Britain, said he was confident the
bank could gain traction and become profitable within the next
three years.
QIIB has until July 5 to make an offer under UK financial
regulations. IBB said it will make a further announcement on the
matter in due course. No details of the size of the possible
deal were disclosed.
The UK is the largest Islamic finance centre in Europe,
accounting for $19 billion of $1.7 trillion in global assets and
is home to five fully sharia-compliant banks, data from the UK
Islamic Finance Secretariat (UKIFS) estimates.
The close ties between the oil-rich Gulf and the UK has led
to a flurry of activity aimed at capitalising on the two-way
traffic.
Britain's largest standalone sharia bank, Bank of London and
the Middle East (BLME), is awaiting regulatory approval to start
operations in the Gulf this year, whilst Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
, the second-largest Islamic lender in the United Arab
Emirates (UAE), opened its first branch in London in May.