DUBAI Nov 10 Saudi Arabia-based Islamic
Development Bank has approved $593 million in funding
for development projects in Kazakhstan, Gabon, Benin and Turkey,
the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
It also agreed to provide a grant to study the feasibility
of a regional project for livestock development in Burkina Faso,
Mali and Niger, according to the statement posted on the website
of Saudi state news agency SPA.
Fifty-six countries are members of the bank, which is aimed
at supporting economic development in the Islamic world,
according to its website.
