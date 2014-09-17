DUBAI, Sept 17 The Islamic Development Bank is aiming to price a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk of benchmark size and five years duration on Thursday, after releasing initial price guidance for the issue, a document from lead managers said on Wednesday.

The Jeddah-based institution is targeting pricing in the area of 15 basis points over midswaps, the document said. Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

The IDB was due to wrap up a series of investor meetings on Wednesday after announcing last week it had chosen banks to arrange roadshows ahead of a potential deal.

The AAA-rated IDB chose CIMB, Deutsche Bank, First Gulf Bank, GIB Capital, HSBC, Maybank, Natixis, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and Standard Chartered as arrangers. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)