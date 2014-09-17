BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Sept 17 The Islamic Development Bank is aiming to price a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk of benchmark size and five years duration on Thursday, after releasing initial price guidance for the issue, a document from lead managers said on Wednesday.
The Jeddah-based institution is targeting pricing in the area of 15 basis points over midswaps, the document said. Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.
The IDB was due to wrap up a series of investor meetings on Wednesday after announcing last week it had chosen banks to arrange roadshows ahead of a potential deal.
The AAA-rated IDB chose CIMB, Deutsche Bank, First Gulf Bank, GIB Capital, HSBC, Maybank, Natixis, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and Standard Chartered as arrangers. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan