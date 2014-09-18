DUBAI, Sept 18 The Jeddah-based Islamic
Development Bank set the size of its five-year sukuk
issue at $1.5 billion on Thursday while tightening the pricing
to the low end of its previous guidance, according to a
document from the lead arrangers.
Final pricing was given at a spread of 10 basis points over
mid-swaps; previous guidance was in the range of 10 to 12 bps,
and initial price thoughts were 15 bps.
The order books were approaching $2 billion, according to
the document. Books closed at 1000 GMT on Thursday.
The AAA-rated IDB had mandated CIMB, Deutsche Bank, First
Gulf Bank, GIB Capital, HSBC, Maybank, Natixis, National Bank of
Abu Dhabi, and Standard Chartered Bank as joint bookrunners to
arrange the sukuk sale.
The IDB, which last issued $1 billion in five-year Islamic
bonds in July, is looking to increase its issuance of sukuk,
partly to raise its profile among international investors and to
secure similar pricing levels to other development banks.
